Italy Travel Expert Behind $20M in Tour Revenue Unveils Proprietary Buried Italy Series

Joseph Walker, Director, Chameleon Travel Shop

Chameleon Travel Shop's small group Italy tours pair famous monuments with sites most travelers never find.

I love talking history, so going with you on a tour would be my ideal situation” — Katerina Ferrara

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chameleon Travel Shop has unveiled a proprietary program built around archaeological sites, forgotten kingdoms and living cultural traditions most visitors never see, and opened priority access to its four small group programs. Joseph Walker, who created the Buried Italy Series and leads Chameleon Travel Shop, is a historian, author of Buried Italy and a consultant on documentaries that appeared on the BBC, the History Channel and the Discovery Channel.The Italy travel expert detailed the series during a new appearance on the Immersion Travel Italy podcast with host Katerina Ferrara. Walker helped rediscover Portus Julius, Augustus Caesar's submerged Roman naval harbor off the Phlegraean Fields near Naples, launching a new local tourism industry and, eventually, a company that has guided more than 2,000 travelers and generated more than $20 million in revenue over 11 years.Most first-time visitors to Italy build their trip around the same three cities. Rome, Florence and Venice absorb the crowds while entire southern regions stay nearly empty, which is one reason demand keeps shifting toward slow travel built on depth. Walker, an Italy travel expert who has spent more than 30 years living in and exploring the country, says travelers who feel cheated by Italy are rarely the ones who saw too little but the ones who saw everything and understood none of it.The Buried Italy Series pairs Italy's landmark monuments with places that appear on no top 10 list. Groups average eight to 15 travelers and move through Greek, Etruscan, Roman and Norman sites, regional food and wine, medieval festivals and excavations hours from the nearest tour bus. Programs run $3,000 to $5,000 per person, and tailor-made itineraries begin with dedicated calls before anything is booked.Access is the part competitors cannot copy, and it took the Italy travel expert 35 years to build. A group might eat supper inside a 2,000-year-old Roman temple, stand in the Grotto of the Archangel at Monte Sant'Angelo, the most visited pilgrimage site in the medieval Mediterranean after Jerusalem, or meet a Palermo count who lives in a 12th-century Norman fortification and descends directly from Frederick II, king of Sicily."Before we roll up, we've already called the comune, which is the local town government, or we've called the priest, or we've called the maintenance person who knows the person with the key," Joseph Walker said during his appearance on the Immersion Travel Italy podcast. "It flows easily, but behind that are decades of relationships."The Buried Italy Series leans into the south, the half of the country Walker argues was written out of the story. He sends travelers to Calabria, which he calls the sleeping princess, and to the Grotta del Romito, where a 20,000-year-old bull is painted on a boulder. He also makes a case that surprises first-time visitors: travelers have to leave Rome to understand Rome, because the arch, the literature and much of the ritual it is known for came from the Etruscans.Chameleon Travel Shop staffs its own office and team in Italy, so clients are never handed to a third-party operator. That structure lets the company run on local relationships, not vendor contracts.Walker is a U.S. Navy veteran stationed near Naples who earned a master's degree in Italian history. He has guided actors, musicians and world leaders through Italy and now reaches a global audience through Italian History with Joseph, his content series on the country's buried history."I love talking history, so going with you on a tour would be my ideal situation," said Katerina Ferrara, host of the Immersion Travel Italy podcast.Walker's debut book, Buried Italy, published in July 2026, and he is writing a follow-up, The Forgotten Kingdom, on southern Italy from the Greeks to the Bourbons. Listeners also receive the Buried Italy Private Collection: field notes on seven hidden destinations, a bonus chapter from the book and priority access to select Buried Italy Series tours."Go a bit off the beaten path because that is where your heart is going to feel most at home," Walker said.Listeners can claim the Buried Italy Private Collection and book a consultation for small group Italy tours at www.italianhistorywithjoseph.com/immersion About Chameleon Travel ShopChameleon Travel Shop is a boutique Italy travel company specializing in small group and private cultural tours for travelers who want history, food and hidden places, not a checklist. Led by Italy travel expert Joseph Walker, the company builds Italy itineraries around archaeology, Italian-American heritage, regional cuisine and off-the-beaten-path travel, and works with travel agents and wholesalers who need a verified Italy specialist. Chameleon Travel Shop has served more than 2,000 clients over 11 years through its signature Buried Italy Series and staffs its own team in Italy. Most people visit Italy, and Joseph Walker helps them discover what lies beneath it.

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