Westchester County Invites Residents to Help Shape the Future of Recycling

Published: 29 July 2026

County Partners with Environmental Leaders of Color on Community Recycling Survey

Westchester County is partnering with Environmental Leaders of Color (ELOC) to encourage residents to participate in a new countywide recycling survey aimed at improving awareness and use of the Westchester County Household Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) and identifying opportunities to strengthen recycling services across the County.

Developed as part of a student-led sustainability initiative, the brief online survey gathers feedback on residents’ recycling habits, familiarity with the H-MRF and ideas for improving access to recycling resources. The survey takes less than two minutes to complete and will help inform future outreach, education and sustainability efforts throughout Westchester County.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Every resident has a role to play in protecting our environment, and every voice matters as we continue to improve our sustainability efforts. This partnership with Environmental Leaders of Color highlights the power of youth leadership and community engagement. Together, we can make recycling easier and increase awareness of available resources that lead to a healthier future for Westchester.”

Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities Commissioner Vincent Kopicki said: “Recycling and proper disposal of household hazardous wastes provide simple and effective opportunities for residents to help protect our environment, but we can only improve our programs if we understand the needs of the people we serve. This survey will provide valuable insights into how residents use our resources and where we can improve. We encourage everyone to participate and help us continue building a cleaner, more sustainable Westchester County.”

Westchester County Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Peter L. McCartt said: “Community feedback is one of our more valuable planning tools. The information gathered through this survey will help us better understand residents’ needs, improve awareness of the Household Material Recovery Facility and continue expanding programs that reduce waste and promote environmental responsibility.”

Environmental Leaders of Color Executive Director Dr. Diana K. Williams said: “ELOC’s mission is to develop the next generation of environmental leaders, and this project shows what that looks like in practice: students identifying a real community need, building a tool to address it, and partnering with the County to put it into action. We thank Westchester County for embracing youth leadership, and we encourage every resident to take two minutes and make their voice count.”

The survey is anonymous and open to all Westchester County residents. Questions focus on awareness of the Household Material Recovery Facility, past use of its services and suggestions for improving recycling throughout the County. Responses will help guide future education initiatives and identify ways to make recycling programs more accessible and effective. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey online and share it with friends, family and neighbors.

To take the survey, visit:

https://www.westchestercountyny.gov/waste-management