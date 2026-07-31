Japanese Card Game Reborn as a Roguelite: 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda' Launches in English

"Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda" brings Japan's Hanafuda card game to English players. Build your own Hanafuda deck and watch the damage inflate. Customize your cards with your favorite toppings.

Hanafuda Roguelite Now Available in English. PC version on sale for a limited time; mobile version launches free-to-play on iOS and Android.

OSAKA, JAPAN, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garuru Software Labs Inc. (CEO: Momoyo Tomino) today announced the English-language launch of "Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda" (Japanese title: 花札の虎), a roguelite card battler built around Hanafuda, Japan's traditional flower-suit playing cards.Starting today, the game is available in English for the first time, and is expanding beyond PC to reach players on Steam, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.To celebrate the release, the PC version is on sale at a limited-time discount, while the newly launched mobile version is free-to-play.#What Is Hanafuda?Hanafuda ("flower cards") is a traditional Japanese card game with roots stretching back centuries.Played with a deck of 48 cards divided into 12 suits representing the months of the year, each card is illustrated with seasonal flowers, plants, and animals. Generations of players in Japan have grown up matching cards to score classic hands, or yaku.#About "Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda""Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda" reimagines this centuries-old pastime as a fast-paced, deck-building roguelite. Players upgrade their cards, power up traditional scoring hands, build combos with animal cards, and push their luck with "Koi-Koi," a mechanic that lets them stack an ever-rising damage multiplier.Each run comes down to a simple but tense choice: cash in a hand for guaranteed damage, or call "Koi-Koi" to keep raising the multiplier for a shot at a one-hit kill.The higher the multiplier climbs, the greater the reward — and the greater the risk, since that same multiplier applies to the damage players take if the enemy strikes first.Built on the rules of Hanafuda but powered by roguelite progression and hyper-inflated damage numbers, "Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda" offers a card game experience unlike anything else.#Key Features- A Hanafuda roguelite with hyper-inflated damage — upgrade your cards and hands to chase absurd, screen-filling numbers- Push-your-luck “Koi-Koi” multiplier system — risk it all for a one-hit kill, or play it safe- Deep card customization — add new symbols to cards to create hands that don’t exist in traditional Hanafuda- Animal card combos — build synergies for explosive, satisfying damage chains- A thorough, beginner-friendly tutorial guided by “the all-knowing dolphin,” teaching Hanafuda basics alongside the game’s original systems — no prior knowledge of Hanafuda required#Availability- PC: Steam & Epic Games Store"Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda" is available now on Steam, with a new storefront on Epic Games Store launching today.To mark the release, the PC version is on sale for a limited time.Regular price: $10.99Sale price: $5.49 [50% OFF]Sale period: July 31 – August 13, 2026 (JST)- Mobile: iOS & Android"Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda" also launches today on iOS and Android as a free-to-play title, making it easy for new players to jump in without any prior investment.Price: Free-to-play#Product InformationTitle: Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda (Japanese title: 花札の虎)Genre: Hanafuda / Card Battler / Deck-Building RoguelitePlatforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, iOS, AndroidLanguages: English, JapanesePlayers: 1Developer / Publisher: Garuru Software Labs Inc.(C) 2025-2026 Garuru Software Labs Inc.Official website:Steam:Epic Games Store:App Store:Google Play:#About Garuru Software Labs Inc.Garuru Software Labs Inc. is a game development studio based in Suita, Osaka, Japan, engaged in the planning, development, and publishing of game software.CEO: Momoyo Tomino#Media ContactThis press release is distributed on behalf of Garuru Software Labs Inc. by Lobstudio acting as PR support for this release.For interview requests, press assets, or review codes, please contact:Email: info@lobstudio.biz

Crouching Tiger Hidden Hanafuda PV

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