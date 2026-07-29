Uganda’s Travel Story Moves Forward as the Pearl of Africa Welcomes the World

Beautiful endangered Gorilla in the Bwindi Impenetrable forest of Uganda Tree climbing lion of Uganda

Following its Ebola-free declaration, Uganda turns the spotlight back to confidence, hospitality, natural beauty and unforgettable travel experiences

Uganda is not asking the world to forget its history; it is asking the world to see the country that exists today—peaceful, welcoming, prepared and breathtakingly beautiful.” — Lorraine Simpson, CEO Nia Global Strategies

KAMPALA, UGANDA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uganda’s declaration that it is Ebola-free has made international headlines. Now, tourism voices say the next chapter should be about confidence, perspective and the remarkable country travellers experience when they arrive.Uganda is open, welcoming and ready to be seen for what it is today: one of Africa’s most beautiful, peaceful and hospitable destinations.Known as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda offers a rare combination of extraordinary wildlife, dramatic landscapes, rich culture, adventure, wellness, conservation and genuine human warmth. From mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest to the River Nile, the Rwenzori Mountains, Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Kibale, Lake Mburo, Jinja, Kampala and Entebbe, Uganda continues to offer travellers experiences that are both deeply moving and truly unforgettable.Tourism advocates say the country’s recent Ebola-free declaration should now help move the global conversation forward.The story is no longer simply about the end of a public-health event. It is about trust, readiness and the importance of allowing current facts to replace outdated fear.“Uganda has done what responsible countries are expected to do,” said Lorraine Simpson, CEO of Nia Global Strategies and an international tourism development strategist who has spent years championing Uganda as one of Africa’s most remarkable and misunderstood destinations. “It responded transparently, contained the situation, communicated clearly and moved forward. Now the world needs to see Uganda as it is today — beautiful, welcoming, prepared and open.”Simpson says one of the biggest challenges for Uganda is not the visitor experience itself, but the perception that sometimes exists before people travel.“At a recent international marathon expo, a man in his late 30s stopped at the Uganda booth and asked me, ‘But what about Idi Amin?’ That moment stayed with me,” Simpson said. “He was not even born when Idi Amin was in power, yet that historic image still shaped his idea of Uganda. That is the challenge. Old stories can stay in people’s minds long after a country has changed.”For Simpson, that moment reflected a wider issue faced by many destinations whose modern reality is often overshadowed by outdated headlines or distant history.“Uganda is not asking anyone to forget history,” Simpson said. “It is asking people to discover the country that exists today. The Uganda travellers encounter now is warm, peaceful, vibrant, generous and breathtakingly beautiful. The people are among the most hospitable I have ever met anywhere in the world.” Uganda’s tourism experience is built around connection. Visitors are welcomed into communities, guided through national parks by expert local professionals, introduced to conservation stories, invited into cultural experiences and immersed in landscapes that range from rainforest and savannah to mountains, lakes and the source of the Nile.For many travellers, Uganda becomes far more than a destination. It becomes personal.The country’s tourism sector is also deeply connected to local livelihoods. Travel supports guides, drivers, lodge staff, conservation teams, cultural performers, artisans, restaurants, community projects, small businesses and families across the country. Every visitor has an impact that extends beyond a holiday.That is why tourism leaders say it matters how Uganda is spoken about internationally.Responsible travel information will always be important. Travellers should stay informed, choose reputable operators, understand their itineraries and follow current guidance. But the broader story of Uganda should not be defined by outdated fear or distant history.It should be defined by the country travellers actually experience: safe, welcoming, beautiful, organised, inspiring and full of life.Uganda is a place where visitors can trek to see endangered mountain gorillas, cruise the Nile, stand beneath powerful waterfalls, track chimpanzees, meet welcoming communities, explore vibrant cities, cross the Equator, discover extraordinary birdlife and experience some of Africa’s most memorable landscapes.It is also a destination increasingly stepping onto the global stage through international events, adventure travel, conservation tourism, cultural exchange and growing travel trade interest.The message now is simple: Uganda has moved forward, and the world’s perception should move forward too.Uganda is ready to welcome travellers with confidence, warmth and pride.

Exploring Uganda with Lorraine

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