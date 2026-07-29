Tiami Networks Awarded $2.1M FutureG-Sponsored Contract to Advance VitalEdge Contactless Sensing Technology

FutureG Office and Tiami Networks Announce VitalEdge Award

RF-first intelligent sensing platform will extend Tiami’s ISAC work into contactless physiological awareness, rapid triage, and mission-aware edge operations.

Efforts like VitalEdge help demonstrate how U.S. companies can turn next-generation wireless networks into platforms for real-time sensing, awareness, and mission impact.” — Dr. Martin Weiss, FutureG Office Director of Applied Research

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks today announced it has been awarded $2.1 million through a FutureG Office -sponsored program to develop VitalEdge, an RF-first intelligent sensing platform designed to support contactless physiological awareness and mission-aware operations in complex environments.VitalEdge builds on Tiami’s leadership in integrated sensing and communications (ISAC), edge AI, and intelligent signal processing. The platform is being developed to detect human presence, movement, and physiological indicators without requiring cameras, wearables, or physical contact sensors. The effort is intended to support faster situational understanding in defense, public safety, emergency response, and other mission-critical environments where visibility, access, or operator workload may be constrained.“VitalEdge represents a natural extension of Tiami’s RF-first sensing architecture and our continued work with the FutureG community,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks. “The next generation of wireless systems will do more than connect people and devices. They will help operators understand the physical environment in real time. With VitalEdge, we are advancing that vision toward mission impact, from contactless physiological awareness to faster triage and safer operations in the field.”The award reflects growing national interest in ISAC as a foundational capability for 5G-Advanced, 6G, and next-generation defense communications, while further validating Tiami’s RF-first approach to sensing, edge intelligence, and mission-aware wireless systems. By combining wireless sensing, edge processing, and AI-enabled perception, VitalEdge is intended to help transform RF infrastructure into a source of real-time operational insight.“Integrated sensing and communications is one of the most important frontiers for advanced wireless systems,” said Dr. Martin Weiss, FutureG Office Director of Applied Research. “Efforts like VitalEdge help demonstrate how U.S. companies can turn next-generation wireless networks into platforms for real-time sensing, awareness, and mission impact. The FutureG Office is focused on accelerating technologies that strengthen American leadership in advanced communications while addressing practical needs across defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure.”VitalEdge is being developed as a modular platform that can support multiple sensing approaches, including RF-based sensing, edge AI fusion, and future integration with autonomous systems. Initial work will focus on RF-first contactless sensing for human presence and physiological activity, with a roadmap toward broader mission-aware intelligence.“Future wireless networks will increasingly become sensing systems as well as communications systems,” Mukherjee added. “VitalEdge is part of Tiami’s broader vision to help make that transition practical, deployable, and mission-relevant.”

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