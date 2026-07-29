Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming State Parks Announce August Artist in Residence Schedule

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – July 28, 2026 – Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Arts Council invite the public to attend a series of Artist in Residence programs taking place throughout August at Wyoming State Parks.



The Wyoming Artist in Residence Program places artists in parks and historic sites across the state, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with artists, observe the creative process, and participate in public programs inspired by Wyoming's landscapes, history, and communities.



During each residency, artists spend three days immersed in their surroundings before presenting a public program on Saturday. Programs may include demonstrations, workshops, performances, readings, or discussions.

Upcoming residencies include:

Aug. 5–8 – Guernsey State Park: Holly Balgalvis (Cheyenne, creative writing)

Public Program: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Sitting Bull Shelter

Aug. 12–15 – Curt Gowdy State Park: Madeline Logan Davis (Cheyenne, visual art)

Public Program: Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Location: Visitor Center Conference Room

Aug. 19–22 – Buffalo Bill State Park: Christopher Archuleta (Jackson, music)

Public Program: Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: Sheep Mountain Day Use Area

Aug. 26–29 – Glendo State Park: Phil Black (Casper, music)

Public Program: Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m.

Location: Two Moons Day Use Shelter

The 2026 Artist in Residence Program has expanded as part of Wyoming's commemoration of America's 250th anniversary and features artists representing visual art, music, dance, performance art, and creative writing.



Visitors are encouraged to follow individual park social media pages for additional program details and updates.



Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Arts Council are programs within the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, which provides recreational, cultural, and educational opportunities to improve communities and enrich lives.



For more information about the Artist in Residence Program, visit the Wyoming Arts Council at wyomingartscouncil.org.



Learn more about Wyoming State Parks at wyoparks.wyo.gov or follow @WyomingStateParks on Facebook for updates on upcoming events and programs statewide.

Figures 1 & 2: Artist Breanna Whitlock during her artist residency at Hot Springs State Park in June, images courtesy of the artist. Figures 3 & 4: Artists John Wilhelm & Jessica Brower during their artist residency at Curt Gowdy State Park in June, images courtesy of the artists.

Contacts:

Rachel Clifton, Executive Director

Wyoming Arts Council

(307) 256-0500 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Christina Bird, District Manager

Wyoming State Parks

(307) 631-1110 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.