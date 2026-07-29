NOW HIRING! TBI Announces Job Opening for Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Support Specialist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CJIS Support Specialist TIBRS Unit/Crime and Law Enforcement Statistics Unit Nashville 1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Conduct TIBRS audits, compliance reviews, and training for agencies across Tennessee. Prepare written reports and ensure all corrective actions are completed. Provide technical assistance to agencies regarding incident-based crime reporting standards, submission errors, and TIBRS/UCR guidelines. Monitor crime data submissions to ensure compliance with reporting requirements. Manage statistical data requests and produce reports for TBI. Assist the CJIS Support Center and the FBI with modernization efforts. Support the ongoing TIBRS modernization initiative by helping implement a bi-directional web service that enables automated communication. Serve as a liaison between agencies, vendors, and additional stakeholders to ensure smooth coordination throughout modernization activities. Maintain regular communication to facilitate technical alignment and support to law enforcement agencies. Analyze agency TIBRS file submissions to identify data discrepancies, error files, and reporting anomalies. Report anomalies, incomplete submissions, or suspect data trends to unit leadership and relevant stakeholders to ensure continued data quality and compliance. Some training and most all audits take place onsite and involve frequent overnight travel.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary:

$4,057 – $6,099

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 79553. This position will remain posted from July 29, 2026 – August 4, 2026 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

###