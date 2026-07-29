Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Lone Star Pups, LLC (“Lone Star Pups”) for misleading Texas consumers about the origin and veterinary care of the puppies it sells.

Lone Star Pups is based in Caldwell, Texas and operates an online puppy-selling business that offers doodle and designer dog breeds. The company markets itself as working exclusively with reputable breeders. However, records indicate the puppies' pre-purchase veterinary exams are being conducted in Holmes County, Ohio. This is a region that is widely known for large-scale, and in some cases unethical, commercial dog breeding operations. Buyers who ask for specific breeder information are frequently denied. Additionally, Lone Star Pups also advertises that 99 percent of its breeding dogs are OFA certified, which is a designation reserved for animals that have passed a full slate of screenings. However, an undercover investigation found the company completes only two of the four tests that the OFA requires to earn that certification.

The investigation will also examine Lone Star Pups' “10 Year Health Guarantee,” which the company markets as a warranty standing behind the health of every puppy it sells. The fine print tells a different story: coverage for major hereditary conditions such as cancer, pancreatitis, autoimmune disease, diabetes, intestinal disease, and seizures is capped at just three years from the puppy's date of birth. Consumers must maintain costly ongoing pet insurance to remain eligible. The word "guarantee" appears at least nine times on the company's homepage, which is designed to manufacture a false sense of security.

“Purchasing a new puppy is an exciting moment for many Texas families, and that excitement should never be exploited by companies hiding the truth behind false promises and fine print,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans deserve honest information about their new family pets, the veterinary care they receive, and the promises that a company is actually willing to honor. My office will hold accountable any business that deceives Texas consumers.”

Attorney General Paxton is investigating whether Lone Star Pups violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act ("DTPA"). As part of the investigation, the Office of the Attorney General has issued a Civil Investigative Demand ("CID") to the company seeking documents and information related to its business practices.