Dr. Jess Bunin, Revered Medical Education Expert, Honored with the 2026 Inspiring Women Award

Dr. Jess Bunin

"The women who inspire us are those who transform challenges into opportunities and leave a lasting impact on the lives of others." — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician, educator, military veteran, executive coach, and leadership expert Dr. Jess Bunin has been named a recipient of the 2026 Inspiring Women Award, a prestigious recognition honoring women whose vision, service, and leadership are creating meaningful and lasting impact.

Selected from an exceptional field of nominees, Dr. Bunin exemplifies the values at the heart of the award through a career defined by courage, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to helping others reach their highest potential. Her unique journey, from military service and frontline medicine to executive coaching and leadership development, has inspired countless professionals to lead with authenticity, empathy, and purpose.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Bunin dedicated more than two decades to military medicine, serving as both a psychiatrist and critical care physician. During her distinguished military career, she deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, led intensive care programs, trained future physicians, and held numerous senior leadership positions. Following her retirement as a Colonel, she continued her mission of developing leaders as a professor, executive coach, and co-founder of All Levels Leadership.

Throughout her career, Dr. Bunin has become a respected voice on leadership, communication, mentorship, empathy, and professional development. She has delivered workshops and presentations nationally and internationally, helping organizations build stronger cultures and more effective leaders. Her work demonstrates that leadership is not simply about authority—it is about service, trust, and empowering others to succeed.

The Inspiring Women Award was established to recognize extraordinary women whose influence extends beyond professional achievement and into the lives of those they serve. Recipients are honored for their ability to inspire progress, elevate others, and create positive change through their work and example.

Co-creator Aurora DeRose reflected on Dr. Bunin's selection:

"Dr. Jess Bunin represents the very essence of inspirational leadership. Her remarkable career of service, education, mentorship, and advocacy has impacted countless lives. She leads with integrity, compassion, and purpose, demonstrating what is possible when excellence is paired with a commitment to helping others grow."

As a recipient of the 2026 Inspiring Women Award, Dr. Bunin joins a distinguished community of women whose achievements continue to shape industries, strengthen communities, and inspire future generations. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that true leadership is measured not only by personal accomplishment, but by the positive influence we have on those around us.

The 2026 Inspiring Women Award celebrates Dr. Jess Bunin for her extraordinary dedication to service, education, leadership, and human connection. Through her example, she continues to inspire others to lead with courage, communicate with empathy, and create a lasting impact wherever they serve.

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