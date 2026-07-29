GRMCA’s 57th Annual Meeting Draws Strong Industry Participation

Nearly 200 attendees and their families gathered to strengthen relationships, recognize industry leaders and advance Georgia’s ready mixed concrete industry

With this year's annual meeting having record attendance and our membership at an all-time high, we could not be more excited about what the future will bring.” — Jeff Newlin, Executive Director, GRMCA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association welcomed nearly 200 registered attendees and their families, representing more than 80 member companies, to its 57th Annual Meeting, held July 19–22 at Omni Amelia Island Resort. Presented by Sika Corporation, the meeting brought together ready mixed concrete producers, suppliers, industry partners and their families for education, recognition, fundraising and relationship-building.

The strong turnout reflected the engagement and unity of Georgia’s ready mixed concrete community during an important period for the association. Throughout the meeting, members connected with colleagues, gained insight into the economic, transportation and legislative issues affecting their businesses, and celebrated the individuals whose service has strengthened GRMCA and the industry.

“GRMCA enters this next chapter from a position of strength, supported by an engaged membership and a solid foundation established under Bill Benzur’s leadership,” said Jeff Newlin, incoming executive director of GRMCA. “I look forward to building on that momentum, working closely with our members and volunteer leaders, and identifying new opportunities to strengthen the association and advance Georgia’s ready mixed concrete industry. With this year's annual meeting having record attendance and our membership at an all-time high, we could not be more excited about what the future will bring.”

The Annual Meeting's business sessions opened Monday morning, where outgoing Board Chairman McKenzie Davenport of Fowler Flemister welcomed nearly 200 members to the business meeting. Following an invocation by outgoing GRMCA Executive Director Bill Benzur and the Pledge of Allegiance led by David Ernst of Ernst Concrete, incoming GRMCA Executive Director Jeff Newlin kicked off the business meeting sessions. Keynote speaker Sgt. Keni Thomas, a U.S. Army Ranger, Black Hawk Down veteran, Bronze Star with Valor recipient, best-selling author, and award-winning Nashville recording artist, delivered an electrifying message on leadership, teamwork, and looking out for the person beside you.

The morning program continued with an update on Georgia's transportation infrastructure priorities from Patrick Allen, GDOT Construction Division Director, and a report on association initiatives from Emily Engel Fries, GRMCA Director of Government Relations and Member Services. Kevin Elrod, President of Spartan Transportation and former FMCSA Safety Investigator, discussed the necessity of preparedness and accuracy of corporate records in the event of an accident or inspection. A legislative panel moderated by Tucker Green, Principal of Tucker Green and Associates, featured Georgia Senate Caucus Leader Senator Shawn Still (SD 48) and Joseph Santoro, Executive Director of the Georgia Transportation Alliance, who discussed the issues shaping the industry under the Gold Dome. The morning concluded with an economic forecast from Rajeev Dhawan, Director of the Economic Forecasting Center at the J. Mack Robinson College of Business, Georgia State University, who gave members a data-driven outlook on housing and construction and the broader Georgia economy heading into 2027. To close the morning, incoming Board Chairman Ben Cantrell of Basic Ready Mix called for a membership vote on incoming board members and adjourned the business meeting.

The program reflected GRMCA’s mission to help Georgia’s ready mixed concrete industry remain safe, compliant and prosperous. In addition to industry education and advocacy updates, the Annual Meeting provided opportunities for members and their families to build meaningful relationships and strengthen collaboration across the concrete construction community.

GRMCA also recognized several individuals for their leadership and service to the industry. Joel Hammond received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his career and lasting contributions to Georgia’s ready mixed concrete community.

Exemplary Service Awards were presented to Justin Lazenby of Thomas Concrete, Leslie Prince of Compliance Systems and Hugh Papy of Knight’s Companies. The awards recognize individuals whose leadership, involvement and service have made a meaningful impact on GRMCA and its members.

The meeting also marked a significant leadership transition for the association. Bill Benzur, who has served as GRMCA’s executive director since 2022, passed the leadership of the organization to incoming Executive Director Jeff Newlin. McKenzie Davenport of Fowler Flemister concluded his term as chairman of the GRMCA Board of Directors, with Ben Cantrell of Basic Ready Mix assuming the role of chairman.

Members demonstrated their commitment to GRMCA’s broader industry initiatives through two successful fundraising efforts. The Annual Meeting Calcutta Auction raised $34,000 to directly benefit GRMCA’s scholarship program. The silent auction raised an additional $24,000 for GRMCA’s political action fund, helping strengthen the ready mixed concrete industry’s voice and engagement in Georgia.

Beyond the formal program, the Annual Meeting gave members and their families time to connect in a relaxed setting, renew longstanding relationships and develop new professional connections. These opportunities support GRMCA’s purpose of forging meaningful and productive relationships throughout the concrete construction community.

The 57th Annual Meeting underscored the value of active association membership and the collective strength of Georgia’s ready mixed concrete industry. With strong participation, a solid foundation of volunteer leadership and a continued focus on advocacy, education, collaboration and operational excellence, GRMCA enters its next chapter positioned for continued growth.

About the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association

The Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association represents ready mixed concrete producers and companies that provide products and services to the industry throughout Georgia. GRMCA works to advance and protect the industry through advocacy, education, collaboration, safety and compliance resources, professional development and relationship building opportunities. The association exists to help Georgia’s ready mixed concrete industry be safe, compliant and prosperous.

For additional information about GRMCA, its programs or membership opportunities, visit www.gaconcrete.org.

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