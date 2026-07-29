Aqualia Awarded Major Wastewater Infrastructure Project in Perú to Benefit More Than 365,000 Residents
Cajamarca, Perú Wastewater Treatment Plant strengthens Aqualia’s global leadership in sustainable water infrastructure
The 26-year concession will transform wastewater management in Cajamarca, providing modern sanitation infrastructure that will improve public health, protect local waterways, and enhance the quality of life for over 365,000 residents.
Currently, untreated wastewater from the city is discharged into the Mashcón and Cajamarquino rivers. The new facility will address this long-standing environmental issue with a modern treatment plant capable of processing an average flow of about 592 liters per second, along with a comprehensive wastewater collection and conveyance system.
This award marks another milestone in Aqualia’s international growth strategy and expands the company’s project portfolio in Perú to nearly €1 billion, following the successful award of the Chincha Sanitation Project in 2025.
“This award represents another important milestone for Aqualia and reinforces our long-term commitment to Perú,” said David Díez, Aqualia’s Director for Latin America. “We are proud to bring our international experience to a project that will improve public health, protect natural resources, and create lasting opportunities for future generations. Our goal is to remain a trusted, long-term partner in delivering sustainable water and wastewater solutions.”
During the official award ceremony, Luis Del Carpio, Executive President of PROINVERSIÓN, emphasized the importance of continued investment in public infrastructure through public-private partnerships.
“Our commitment does not end with the signing of a contract. It continues to ensure these investments become infrastructure and services that improve the quality of life of the Peruvian people.”
The ceremony was attended by national and local government officials, representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and leaders from Perú’s Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, all of whom highlighted the transformational impact the project will have on the Cajamarca region.
The Cajamarca award reflects ongoing confidence in Aqualia’s technical, financial, and operational expertise in delivering complex water infrastructure projects and further strengthens the company’s position as one of the world’s leading providers of sustainable water and wastewater solutions.
As part of the Aqualia Group, MDS Aqualia brings that same global expertise to Texas, where the company manages water and wastewater utilities for more than 450,000 residents, partnering with municipalities and utility districts to deliver resilient, innovative, and customer-focused water solutions.
About MDS Aqualia
MDS Aqualia is the U.S. division of Aqualia and a leading provider of water and wastewater utility management services in Texas. With over 250 professionals, the company serves more than 450,000 residents by managing water and wastewater systems for municipalities and utility districts across some of the state’s fastest-growing communities.
Since 2007, MDS Aqualia has combined Aqualia’s global expertise with local knowledge to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable water services. As part of one of the world’s leading water management companies, MDS Aqualia is committed to strengthening critical water infrastructure, protecting natural resources, and supporting resilient communities for generations to come.
Media Contacts
Andrea Gomez 832-858-5850
Erika Abboud 832-216-0122
marketing.usa@aqualia.com
Media Relations for MDS Aqualia
Para más información
Departamento de Comunicación
comunicacion@aqualia.es
www.aqualia.com
Andrea Gomez
Andrea Gomez Communication LLC
+1 832-858-5850
andrea@andreagomez.tv
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