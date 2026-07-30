Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Recognizes 30 Agents Who Surpassed $1.5 Million in Mid-Year Sales Volume

Jeff Cook and Summerville's office Nexton at the 2026 midyear award ceremony Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty agents celebrating their night of recognition

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty honored 30 agents who each topped $1.5 million in mid-year sales volume, over $91.1 million combined, at a Charleston ceremony.

I'm proud of these agents. The numbers matter, but what I respect is the way they choose to show up for their clients, every single day. That is what real success looks like,” — Jeff Cook

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty proudly recognizes 30 agents who have each surpassed $1.5 million in sales volume through the first half of the year, a milestone that reflects both the caliber of the team and the market they serve across South Carolina and North Carolina. Together, these 30 agents accounted for more than $91.1 million in sales volume at the midway point of the year, a testament to what focused, well-supported agents are capable of producing.To honor the achievement, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty hosted a dinner and awards ceremony in downtown Charleston last Friday, July 24th. The evening brought the top producers together to celebrate their results, share the stories behind their best deals, and enjoy an evening built entirely around them. Production milestones like these are worth measuring, but the team believes they are also worth celebrating in person, which is why recognition at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty goes well beyond a name on a leaderboard.Leading the group at the mid-year mark were five agents whose individual production stood out across the entire team:Jennifer Huffman, with $10,822,499 in sales volumeBryan Wilson, with $7,748,002 in sales volumeBrantly Thomas, with $7,677,863 in sales volumeRebekah Shaaban, with $7,053,985 in sales volumeMatthew Sceviour, with $5,894,990 in sales volumeThese results, along with the strong production from the full group of 30, reflect a team that knows how to win in a demanding market. Behind every one of these numbers is a client who worked directly with the agent they trusted, guided through one of the biggest financial decisions of their life from the first conversation to the closing table. The agents recognized this year have earned a reputation for handling that responsibility personally, with skill and care.Beyond the mid-year milestone, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty also recognized four standouts for the second quarter of 2026, one in each of the areas that define how the team serves its markets: buyers, sellers, team production, and new agent growth. Each of these agents represents a different side of the same idea, that talented people do their best work when the right support is standing behind them.Top Buyer Agent: Matthew Sceviour (West Ashley)Matthew Sceviour earned the title of Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty for Q2 2026, closing 5 buyer units with $2,027,000 in closed buyer volume. Matthew's dedication to his buyers and his knowledge of the West Ashley market continue to deliver results that make a real difference for the clients he serves. His Q2 performance is a strong reflection of the commitment and expertise he brings to every transaction.Why buyers choose Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyBuyers across South Carolina and North Carolina choose Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty because they get a dedicated local agent backed by one of the largest support engines in the region. The team generates a new buyer lead every four minutes and more than 7,000 leads a month, which means agents spend their time helping buyers rather than chasing them. Buyers also gain access to the Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty app, a branded home search experience that keeps them connected to real-time listings. From the first showing to the closing table, buyers work directly with the agent they trust, supported behind the scenes by an inside sales team, a transaction department, and market specialists across the Carolinas.Top Seller Agent: Cynthia Crowder (Greenville)Cynthia Crowder earned Top Seller Agent honors at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty for Q2 2026, closing one listing at $718,000 in closed listing volume. Her commitment to her sellers and her expertise in the Greenville market make her a standout on the team, and her results this quarter are a testament to the level of care and strategy she brings to every listing she takes on.Why sellers choose Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtySellers choose Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty because every listing is backed by a full in-house marketing team and a multi-channel advertising engine that keeps homes visible across the Carolinas. Marketing runs across Google, social media, radio, outdoor advertising, and email, all working to put each listing in front of qualified buyers. As a Best of Zillow team, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty runs Zillow Showcase for premium listing visibility, giving sellers a level of exposure most individual agents cannot match on their own. Behind the scenes, tools like Fello help the team identify homeowners who are ready to sell, so listings are marketed with strategy and timing rather than guesswork. Sellers get a dedicated agent who stays close to the deal, with an entire operation making sure the home is seen.Top Team: The Brandon Garon Team (Columbia)The Brandon Garon Team earned the Top Team distinction for Q2 2026, closing $3,970,670 in volume across 10 closed units. Serving the Columbia, South Carolina market out of the JCRE Central office, Brandon and his team continue to put up impressive numbers quarter after quarter. Their consistency, collaboration, and commitment to client outcomes are exactly what the team looks for at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, and Q2 is another strong example of what they are capable of.How the team model works at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyThe team model at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is built so agents can focus on clients while a full operation handles everything else. Agents walk in on day one alongside a dedicated operations staff, and infrastructure that would cost more than $150,000 a year to build alone. That structure is real and it is in-house. A dedicated transaction team manages contracts from executed to closed, an in-house marketing team keeps listings and agents visible, a commissions department gets agents paid cleanly and on time, and an inside sales team qualifies leads before they ever reach an agent. A complete technology suite, including Follow Up Boss, YLOPO, Ruuster, and Fello, is active from the first day, and an accessible, non-compete Broker in Charge and full leadership team are always a call away. Agents who come over from another team routinely grow in their first year, not by changing who they are, but because they finally have the people, tools, and leads to match their ambition.Success Agent: Santana Knight (Nexton and Charleston)Santana Knight is nearly finished with the Agent Success Program taking place in the Nexton office, and her progress through Q2 2026 has been outstanding. Santana has already closed 5 transactions across the Charleston market this year, with 2 more pending, and her production is a great example of what is possible when you put in the work and make full use of the support around you. The team is proud of everything she is building and looks forward to watching her continue to grow.How new agents succeed at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyNew agents succeed at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty because they are never asked to figure it out alone. Newer agents step into the Agent Success Program and a structured onboarding path built to turn effort into closings quickly, with mentorship, coaching, and team leaders available for everyday deal questions. Instead of spending their first year building a pipeline from scratch, new agents tap into leads, technology, and a proven system from day one. Santana Knight's Q2 results are exactly what that support is designed to produce, an agent who puts in the work and has the structure around her to turn it into real transactions.Why Agents and Clients Choose Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyAcross all four categories, the through line is the same. Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty was built around the idea that agents do their best work when the busywork is lifted off their plate, so the person closest to the client can stay focused on the client. That is why experienced agents continue to choose the team, why so many go on to reach production levels like the ones celebrated this year, and why clients across the Carolinas keep coming back. The agents recognized this year are proof of what becomes possible when talented producers are surrounded by the right people, the right tools, and a culture that takes the time to make them feel valued.To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, visit JoinJCRE.com . If you are interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF or visit us at jeffcookrealestate.com

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