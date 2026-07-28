LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings

VESSEL DESCRIPTION: “THIEN PETER” a 50 ft, white, fiberglass & wood fishing vessel, sunken condition VESSEL LOCATION: south of Belle Fountaine Beach, Jackson County, MS, Lat/Long: 30*20.234 / 088*45.360 VESSEL REGISTRATION: 698344 LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): Tony Minh Le

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