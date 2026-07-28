LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings
VESSEL DESCRIPTION: 27 ft, 1990 Bayliner Marine Corp., white, fiberglass sunken condition,
VESSEL LOCATION: Between Imperial Palace Casino and the I110 bridge in Biloxi Bay, Harrison County, MS, Lat/Long: 30*24.948 88*53.590
VESSEL REGISTRATION: MI 4196 BW
LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): last known registered owner: KEVOY C. SMITH; last known reported owner(s): VIOLA YORTY, DORA LNU, TODD LNU
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