LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings

VESSEL DESCRIPTION: 27 ft, 1990 Bayliner Marine Corp., white, fiberglass sunken condition, VESSEL LOCATION: Between Imperial Palace Casino and the I110 bridge in Biloxi Bay, Harrison County, MS, Lat/Long: 30*24.948 88*53.590 VESSEL REGISTRATION: MI 4196 BW LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): last known registered owner: KEVOY C. SMITH; last known reported owner(s): VIOLA YORTY, DORA LNU, TODD LNU

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