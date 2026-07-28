LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings

VESSEL DESCRIPTION: an 8 ft, fiberglass, red & white sea doo jet ski, sunken condition VESSEL LOCATION: Bayou Caddy, Hancock County, MS, Lat/Long: 30*14.605 / 089*26.654 VESSEL REGISTRATION: LA 6704 FX LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): Christopher Myers

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