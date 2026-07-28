LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings
VESSEL DESCRIPTION: 22 ft, white, fiberglass vessel, sunken condition
VESSEL LOCATION: Canal in Breathe Bayou near Whale Avenue & Sailfish Street, Bay St. Louis, Hancock, MS; Lat/Long: 30°19’13 .12″ N 89°24:04.32″ W
VESSEL REGISTRATION: not visible
LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): Unknown
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.