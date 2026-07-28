LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings

VESSEL DESCRIPTION: The “CAPT. LIAM”, an 88.40 ft, steel, blue and white shrimp trawler Fishing vessel, sunken condition VESSEL LOCATION: West Pascagoula Channel, Jackson County, MS Lat/Long: 30*15.744 88*35.212 VESSEL REGISTRATION: 1134740 LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): Capt. Liam LLC, Liem Le, Cheo V Le

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