NEW COMPASS™ STUDY REVEALS BOAT BUYERS REMAIN HIGHLY IMPRESSIONABLE LONG AFTER THEY BEGIN SHOPPING

Compass boat study reveals buyers remain highly impressionable long after they start shopping for boats.

New syndicated study reveals where boat buyers lose momentum and how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions.

Buyer interest doesn't automatically translate into buyer confidence. Manufacturers and dealers have a real opportunity to help consumers move forward with confidence.” — Bridget Millar, Founder

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmuted Consumer Insights today announced the launch of COMPASS™ Boat Buyer Decision Study, a new syndicated research initiative designed to help boat manufacturers and dealers better understand how consumers make purchase decisions once active shopping begins.Unlike traditional industry research that focuses on awareness and purchase intent, COMPASS™ examines the middle of the buying journey where buyers compare options, encounter uncertainty, and ultimately decide whether to purchase.The national study surveyed 2,002 U.S. consumers who either purchased a qualifying boat within the past five years or are actively shopping with the intent to purchase within the next two years.The COMPASS™ study explores the following:• What triggers buyers to actively enter the market• How purchase decisions evolve throughout the shopping journey• Where and why buyers lose momentum• How buyers overcome barriers to move toward purchase• Where manufacturers and dealers have the greatest opportunity to influence purchase decisionsThe research also provides insight into:• Which barriers are fixable versus structural• How decision dynamics differ by buyer type and boat segment• How buyers research, compare and evaluate boats• What ultimately builds confidence and accelerates purchasing decisions"The biggest lesson from COMPASS™ is that buyer interest does not automatically translate into buyer confidence," said Bridget Millar, Founder of Unmuted Consumer Insights. "Even consumers who begin the process feeling confident encounter uncertainty and adjust their plans along the way. Manufacturers and dealers have a significant opportunity to move more buyers forward by making boats easier to compare, easier to experience and easier to purchase with confidence."Early findings challenge several common assumptions about today's marine buyer, including:• 76% of buyers experienced uncertainty after entering the market• 71% changed a significant aspect of their purchase during the shopping journey• Buyers reported that difficulty finding the right boat at the right time creates more hesitation than price alone• Friends, family, fellow boaters and in-person dealer visits remain more useful than any other resourceDeveloped as a syndicated study, COMPASS™ provides manufacturers and dealers access to large-scale consumer research without the cost of commissioning a custom study. Subscribers can purchase a complete study report, a strategic overview, or category-specific deep dives tailored to individual boat segments.To get on board and get access today, visit our site, www.unmutedci.com/compass TAGS Boating Industry | Boat Manufacturers | Boat Dealers | Buyer Behavior | Consumer Research | COMPASS Boat Buyer Study | Unmuted Consumer InsightsMEDIA CONTACTBridget Millar, Founder, Unmuted Consumer Insightsinfo@unmutedci.com | 248-252-4730 | www.unmutedci.com ABOUT UNMUTED CONSUMER INSIGHTSUnmuted Consumer Insights, LLC is a full-service market research firm based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in custom quantitative and qualitative research, delivering actionable insights that help businesses understand consumer needs and make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit unmutedci.com.

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