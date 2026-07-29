Standing By Those Who Stood By Us: American Legion Post 283 Renews Commitment to Homeless Not Toothless

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every veteran who has experienced homelessness carries invisible burdens beyond the loss of housing. For many, those burdens include years of untreated dental pain, chronic infections, and the quiet embarrassment of hiding a smile. Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) works every week to restore not only oral health but also dignity, confidence, and hope.

Homeless Not Toothless proudly announces the continued support of American Legion Post 283 of Pacific Palisades, whose latest generous donation will provide free dental care for at least 40 veterans in need. These are not abstract statistics—they are real veterans who will receive examinations, treatment, and relief from pain that has often gone untreated for years.

"The American Legion has long demonstrated that supporting veterans means more than words," says Dr. Jay Grossman, founder of Homeless Not Toothless. "Post 283 continues to prove that true gratitude for military service is expressed through meaningful action that changes lives."

For more than a century, the American Legion has championed the well-being of America's veterans. Post 283's ongoing partnership with Homeless Not Toothless reflects a shared belief that those who served our nation deserve access to quality healthcare, including dental care—one of the most significant yet frequently overlooked gaps in veteran services.

Many unhoused veterans either do not qualify for comprehensive VA dental benefits or encounter barriers such as transportation challenges, documentation requirements, and lengthy wait times. Untreated dental disease affects far more than physical health. It can diminish nutrition, self-confidence, employability, and the ability to rebuild a stable life.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Grossman and Homeless Not Toothless have provided donated dental care valued at more than $11 million to over 154,000 veterans, foster children, and underserved individuals. Operating with no salaries and single-digit administrative overhead, the nonprofit ensures that the overwhelming majority of every donation directly benefits patients.

To learn more or support the mission, visit www.HomelessNotToothless.org/donate

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