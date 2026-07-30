Connecticut's Credit Unions CCU Expands Its Credit Union Toolkit With New Rippleshot Partnership

Connecticut's Credit Unions partners with Rippleshot, giving the state's credit unions new tools to detect and stop card fraud before it spreads.

ROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut's Credit Unions (CTCU), the statewide association and united voice for the state's credit unions, has added Rippleshot to its lineup of trusted partners, giving Connecticut credit unions a vetted resource for fighting card fraud without needing to build that capability from scratch.“Fraud moves quickly, and credit unions need the right tools and intelligence to stay ahead,” said Christopher Whalen, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Solutions for Connecticut’s Credit Unions. “Our partnership with Rippleshot gives Connecticut credit unions practical resources to detect fraud earlier and protect their members.”The partnership opens the door to two Rippleshot tools: Fraud Interceptor and Fraud Intelligence Collective (FIC) These solutions help Connecticut credit unions proactively prevent fraud before it spreads, shielding members from scams, account takeovers, and fraudulent mobile provisioning and connecting Connecticut fraud prevention managers to a nationwide real-time peer intelligence network."We are excited to partner with Connecticut Credit Unions,” said Canh Tran, CEO of Rippleshot. “Credit unions shouldn't have to choose between protecting members and stretching a small fraud team thin. Through CTCU, we're making sure Connecticut's credit unions don't have to."Credit unions can start the conversation through their CTCU contact or at rippleshot.com.About Connecticut Credit UnionsConnecticut’s Credit Unions is the united voice and resource hub for credit unions across the state. Since 1935, the association has worked alongside its members to strengthen their ability to serve people, businesses, and communities with integrity, innovation, and care. Learn more at ctcreditunions.org.About the PartnershipThrough this partnership, credit unions can access Fraud Interceptor, which analyzes patterns across a broad network of financial institutions to identify high-risk merchants and stop fraud before it spreads, and Fraud Intelligence Collective, a real-time peer network connecting vetted fraud professionals across financial institutions. Both work within a credit union's existing systems, with no new software or IT resources required.About RippleshotRippleshot is a Chicago based fraud analytics company that helps financial institutions detect and stop card fraud before it spreads. Learn more at rippleshot.com.

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