The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective to Launch with Inaugural Community Wellness Experience at Loggerhead Plaza

The Wellness Collective at Loggerhead Plaza Invitation. Admission is complimentary and open to the public.

New collaborative initiative unites local wellness businesses to inspire healthier living through education, connection and community.

The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective was created from the belief that when local businesses collaborate, everyone benefits. We can make wellness more accessible, and build a stronger community” — Co-Founder of The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective, Kelly O’Shea

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of community wellness is coming to Palm Beach North.On Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., residents are invited to attend the inaugural Wellness Collective at Loggerhead Plaza, a complimentary community event bringing together many of the area’s leading wellness, fitness, recovery, beauty and lifestyle businesses for an evening dedicated to helping guests Discover. Connect. Thrive.Presented by Kelly O’Shea Public Relations , the event marks the official launch of The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective , a new alliance of local wellness businesses committed to making Palm Beach North one of Florida’s premier wellness communities through collaboration, education and shared experiences.Rather than competing for attention, participating businesses are coming together to create a shared experience that introduces residents to the diverse wellness resources available throughout Palm Beach North.“This is more than a wellness event—it’s the beginning of a movement,” said Kelly O’Shea, founder of Kelly O’Shea Public Relations. “The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective was created from the belief that when local businesses collaborate, everyone benefits. Together, we can make wellness more accessible, build stronger relationships within our community and help our neighbors discover new ways to live healthier, happier lives.”Unlike a traditional networking organization, The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective is designed to foster meaningful collaborations between wellness businesses while helping residents discover trusted local resources that support healthier living year-round.Guests will enjoy an interactive evening featuring wellness demonstrations, educational experiences, complimentary mini-services, healthy refreshments, exclusive event offers, giveaways and opportunities to meet local wellness professionals. Visitors will also receive a Wellness Passport, encouraging them to explore each participating business while learning about the services and experiences available throughout the community. Guests who complete their passport will be entered to win a curated Wellness Collective Grand Prize featuring health & wellness-enhancing experiences donated by participating partners.The evening will also feature a special presentation by Dr. Vincent Jarvis, who will discuss “The Future of Regenerative Medicine,” offering guests an introduction to emerging therapies designed to support longevity, recovery and overall wellness.Founding partners currently include Transitions Wellness & Performance Center, OsteoStrong Juno Beach, Pure Bliss Day Spa, AquaSan Coastal Asian Tiki, Kula Yoga Shala, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, The Zoo Health Club, My CADR, Stoked on Life Palm Beach, Mangrove Bay Senior Lifestyle Community, Chiropractic Culture, Healios Laser Therapy, Thrive Lactation Center, L’Atelier Aesthetics & Wellness, Jupiter Lighthouse Realty and Lioncrest Strategies, with additional partners continuing to join the initiative as the Collective expands throughout Palm Beach North.Organizers envision The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective as an ongoing community alliance that extends far beyond a single event. Future plans include monthly wellness gatherings, educational workshops, collaborative marketing initiatives, exclusive member experiences and partnerships designed to support both local businesses and the residents they serve.Event DetailsThe Wellness Collective at Loggerhead PlazaThursday, August 20, 20265:00–8:00 PMLoggerhead PlazaJuno Beach, FloridaAdmission is complimentary and open to the public.Members of the media are invited to attend. Interviews with Kelly O’Shea, Lou Raffaele, Berton Brown, Dr. Vincent Jarvis and participating wellness leaders will be available throughout the evening.About Kelly O’Shea Public RelationsFounded in 2011, Kelly O’Shea Public Relations is a Palm Beach County-based public relations and business development agency specializing in promoting luxury lifestyle, wellness, hospitality, aviation and community-focused brands. Through strategic storytelling, partnership development and innovative marketing initiatives, the agency helps businesses build meaningful relationships and lasting visibility.O’Shea is also the Co-Founder of The Palm Beach North Wellness Collective with Transitions Owner, Lou Raffaele, and Community Growth Strategist of Butterfly Public Relations , the agencies’ newest community-focused division, dedicated to helping brands spread their wings through creative storytelling, strategic collaborations, community involvement and engagement.Media Contact:Kelly O’Shea | KellyOsheaPR@gmail.com | (917) 685.4515# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.