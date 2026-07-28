East Greenwich chiropractor ordered to repay more than $74,000 after being sentenced for Medicaid fraud

Published on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that an East Greenwich chiropractor was sentenced in Kent County Superior Court for Medicaid fraud charges and ordered to pay $74,878.03 in restitution to the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

On July 24, 2026, at a hearing before Superior Court Justice Kevin F. McHugh, Dr. Mark Breiding (age 58) pled nolo contendere to one count of medical assistance fraud and was sentenced to a six-year suspended sentence with six-years of probation. Additionally, Judge McHugh ordered the defendant to surrender his license with the Rhode Island Department of Health and banned the defendant from receiving any further payments from Medicaid and Medicare. Additionally, the defendant was ordered to pay $74,878.03 in restitution to the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“Identifying and preventing Medicaid fraud is a critical responsibility of this Office, and we will continue our efforts to hold accountable those who steal public funds at the expense of others,” said Attorney General Neronha. “Medicaid fraud is not a victimless crime; it weakens our already frail health care system by stealing publicly funded dollars meant to provide critical health care services to our state’s most vulnerable residents. I want to thank the members of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their excellent work on this case and many others.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dr. Breiding submitted false and fraudulent claims to Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island for its patients insured by Medicaid throughout 2020.

After an extensive audit and investigation, the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit discovered that throughout 2020, the defendant submitted hundreds of fraudulent claims and received payments for services not rendered. The reimbursements for claims dated January 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020 to the defendant totaled $83,072.89, a dramatic increase from the $3,706.65 in the year prior.

Investigators found that the defendant overbilled Neighborhood Health by “upcoding” procedures, billed for services excluded under his contract with Neighborhood Health, exceeded yearly limits on patient visits, submitted bills for services that exceeded 24 hours in a given day, and performed chiropractic services to minors without contractually required pediatric referrals.

Special Assistant Attorney General Steven J. De Luca and Investigator Fatima Ash of the Office of the Attorney General handled the investigation and prosecution of this case.

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