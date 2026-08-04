Berrett-Koehler Announces Editorial Transition as Neal Maillet Retires and Haven Iverson Joins as Senior Editor

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berrett-Koehler Publishers (BK) today announced that Editorial Director Neal Maillet will retire on July 31 after 16 years with the company. Veteran editor Haven Iverson will join BK as Senior Editor on July 30.Maillet joined Berrett-Koehler in 2010 and has played a major role in shaping the company’s publishing program. During his tenure, he acquired and edited books across business, leadership, workplace culture, personal development, and social change. Known for his sharp editorial instincts, candor, and deep understanding of the publishing marketplace, Maillet has helped scores of authors turn important ideas into compelling and influential books.“Neal has made an extraordinary contribution to Berrett-Koehler and to the authors whose work he has championed,” said Steve Piersanti, CEO and Publisher of Berrett-Koehler Publishers. “He understands what makes an idea distinctive, what makes a book work, and what authors need from an editor. His influence can be seen throughout the BK list, and his wit, wisdom, and commitment to our authors will be deeply missed. We are enormously grateful for everything he has given BK and wish him the very best in retirement.”Iverson brings more than two decades of experience in trade publishing to her new role. She previously served as Editorial Director at Sounds True (now part of Macmillan’s St. Martin’s Essentials). She has edited and collaborated with New York Times bestselling authors including Pema Chödrön, Jon Kabat-Zinn, Caroline Myss, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, William Ury, Jack Kornfield, and Mark Nepo.Her editorial experience spans self-development, psychology, business, leadership, health and wellness, creativity, parenting, and spirituality. Iverson is also a children’s book author and holds an MFA in fiction from the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin.“Haven combines strong publishing judgment with a deeply collaborative approach to working with authors,” said Jeevan Sivasubramaniam, Vice President, Editorial at Berrett-Koehler Publishers. “She has an impressive record of developing thoughtful, meaningful nonfiction and helping authors express their ideas with clarity and authenticity. Her experience and editorial sensibility align beautifully with BK’s mission, and we are delighted to welcome her to our team.”As Senior Editor, Iverson will acquire and develop nonfiction books that support Berrett-Koehler’s mission of connecting people and ideas to create a world that works for all.“I am proud of the publishing program Neal has helped build and excited about the experience Haven brings to its next chapter,” Piersanti added. “This transition allows us both to honor Neal’s remarkable legacy and to welcome a talented editor who will help BK discover and develop a new generation of authors and ideas.”About Berrett-Koehler PublishersBerrett-Koehler Publishers is an award-winning, independent publishing company founded in 1992. As a California Benefit Corporation, BK publishes books that promote positive change in individuals, organizations, and society. The company’s publications are distributed worldwide by Penguin Random House Publisher Services and have been translated into 54 languages.

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