Decarbonization and Sustainable Mining Operations Conference Set to Convene Industry Leaders in Vancouver This October

Decarbonization & Sustainable Mining Operations Conference

Event to spotlight the technologies, strategies, and partnerships accelerating the mining industry's shift to low-carbon, resilient operations.

This conference is where the operators, technology providers, and policymakers actually doing this work come together to share what's real, what's working, and what's next.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Mining Innovation Network

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mining Innovation Network announced the Decarbonization and Sustainable Mining Operations Conference, taking place October 7 to 8, 2026, at the Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier in Vancouver, British Columbia. The two-day event will bring together senior mining leaders, sustainability experts, technology innovators, and energy providers to chart a path toward low-carbon, responsible mining operations.As global demand for critical minerals continues to climb, the mining industry is under growing pressure to reduce emissions, optimize energy use, and embed sustainability across the full mine lifecycle. Meeting net-zero commitments will require new technologies, innovative operating models, and closer collaboration across the mining and energy sectors, and this conference is designed to accelerate exactly that."The mining industry doesn't need to choose between growth and decarbonization; the companies getting this right are proving the two go hand in hand," said Symon Rubens, CEO of Mining Innovation Network. "This conference is where the operators, technology providers, and policymakers actually doing this work come together to share what's real, what's working, and what's next. This is a pivotal moment for the industry, and we're proud to help lead that conversation."Through expert keynotes, practical case studies, and collaborative panel discussions, the conference will explore the latest strategies in mine electrification, renewable energy integration, operational efficiency, and ESG leadership, giving attendees a clear, practical view of what it takes to build the next generation of sustainable mining operations.Featured Speakers Include:- Chris Adachi, Director, Environment and Climate Change, Teck Resources- Kevin Bennett, Manager Energy Development, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.- Jorge Freitas, Director Regulatory and Code Review, Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals- Sadeed Hassan, Acting Director, Sustainable Development, Hudbay Minerals, Copper Mountain Mine- Mohan Kalyanaraman, Technology Acquisition Advisor, ExxonMobil- Jillian Lennartz, Director Sustainability, First Majestic Silver Corp.- Nalaine Morin, Sr. Vice President, Environmental and Social Affairs, Skeena Resources- Sasha Villoza, ESG Corporate Manager, Denarius MetalsMining and metals companies can register for free until July 31, and a CA$800 discount is available to all attendees who register before the same deadline.For the full agenda speaker lineup , and registration details, visit the official conference website.

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