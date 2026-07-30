Global Edition Author Kedron Springer Helps Launch 'Six-Figure Chicks, 7 Cities' in Virginia's Seven Cities Region

Kedron Springer, a Chesapeake-based attorney, business owner and community leader who was selected as one of ten authors fetured in the Six-Figure Chicks Global Edition, is now helping bring the collaborative publishing platform to Virginia's Seven Cities Six Figure Chicks book series logo

Chesapeake attorney among first authors helping expand collaborative publishing platform into local markets

"The idea that I can mentor, encourage and empower other women is what drew me to this project, Through a book like this, you can reach people you may never meet and help them see what's possible.” — Kedron Springer

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kedron Springer, a Chesapeake-based attorney, business owner and community leader who was selected as one of ten authors for the recently announced Six-Figure Chicks Global Edition , is now helping bring the collaborative publishing platform to Virginia's Seven Cities region.Springer will serve as a featured author in the upcoming "Six-Figure Chicks, 7 Cities," which begins production Aug. 7, 2026, with an e-book release planned for Nov. 7, 2026.Her participation represents the next phase of the Six-Figure Chicks initiative. Following the announcement of the Global Edition earlier this year, each featured author was invited to help introduce the concept within her own community, creating opportunities for additional women to share their stories through future regional editions."The idea that I can mentor, encourage and empower other women is what drew me to this project," Springer said. "Through a book like this, you can reach people you may never meet and help them see what's possible for their own lives."As founder of Springer & Cross Law Group , Springer has built a successful legal practice while balancing the roles of wife, mother, mentor and community advocate. In her chapter, she shares lessons learned from entrepreneurship, leadership and overcoming the perfectionist mindset that often prevents women from pursuing their goals."My biggest realization was that what I viewed as failure was often just unrealistic expectations I had placed on myself," Springer said. "I haven't always gotten things right, but I have always come out better than I went in."Her story centers on a message she hopes will resonate with readers: success is not defined by money, but by impact."I didn't start with a goal of achieving great success," Springer said. "I simply wanted to provide for my family and be present for the people who mattered most. Looking back, I've learned that what feels like failure can become a stepping stone to something greater."The upcoming Seven Cities Edition will feature women from across the Hampton Roads region who have built businesses, led organizations, overcome challenges or discovered lessons that could benefit others. Organizers are currently accepting inquiries from prospective authors interested in participating."Kedron embodies exactly what Six-Figure Chicks was created to showcase," said Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy. "She has built a successful business, serves her community and is willing to share both her victories and her challenges. That's what makes these stories meaningful."Springer is the first of several Global Edition authors who will help introduce Six-Figure Chicks into their local markets as the platform expands through regional editions across the United States and internationally. To learn more about Six-Figure Chicks, visiit online at https://www.sixfigurechicks.com/ ###About Springer & Cross Law GroupKedron Springer is the founder of Springer & Cross Law Group in Chesapeake, Virginia. A lawyer, business owner and community leader, she is passionate about mentoring women, serving her community and helping others pursue their goals with confidence and purpose. Springer & Cross Law Group is a general practice law firm that focuses on real estate transactions, estate planning, business organization, debt collection and landlord/tenant law. Based in Chesapeake, Virginia, Springer & Cross Law Group serves clients across the 7 Cities of Hampton Roads, Virginia. Springer & Cross Law Group believes in giving back to the community through partnerships with local nonprofits and professional organizations. The firm's goal is to build lasting, trusted relationships with its clients. For more information, visit our website at www.springerlawgrp.com About Six-Figure ChicksSix-Figure Chicks is a collaborative publishing platform and global community that showcases accomplished women entrepreneurs, executives, professionals, and thought leaders who are building influence, impact, and legacy. Through multi-author books, audiobooks, virtual programming, and community initiatives, the platform brings together women from diverse industries to share insights on leadership, career growth, business success, and personal development. Six-Figure Chicks is produced by Cloversy, a women-led publishing company dedicated to amplifying female voices. For more information visit online at: https://www.sixfigurechicks.com/ For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities: Ania Kubicki, ANGLES Communications, 480-277-9245 | ania@anglespr.com

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