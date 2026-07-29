WhisperKOOL Introduces Blow-Through Series, Bringing Concealed Cooling to Modern Wine Cellar Design

WhisperKOOL’s new Blow-Through Series provides concealed cooling and flexible installation options for modern wine cellar designs.

New split-system series expands concealed cooling options for designers, builders, and HVAC professionals in wine walls, cabinetry, soffits, and custom cellars.

We developed the Blow-Through Series to give designers and contractors more freedom to integrate cooling without compromising the design.” — Thomas Schneider, Founder and CEO of WhisperKOOL

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhisperKOOL, a leading manufacturer of premium wine cellar cooling systems, today announced the launch of its new Blow-Through Series , an innovative split-system platform designed to give wine cellar professionals a new level of flexibility when integrating concealed cooling into modern cellar designs.Developed for wine walls, built-in cabinetry, soffits, adjacent mechanical spaces, and custom wine cellar installations, the Blow-Through Series supports ducted, ductless, and hybrid airflow configurations—giving designers, builders, and HVAC professionals greater freedom to conceal cooling without sacrificing performance or aesthetics.Unlike traditional wall-mounted evaporators that draw and discharge air from the same face of the unit, the Blow-Through Series utilizes a direct-flow design that separates supply and return airflow onto opposite sides of the evaporator. This unique approach opens new installation possibilities for projects where visible cooling equipment or conventional layouts are not ideal. The system also introduces WhisperKOOL's first Mini split system with ducting capability, further expanding installation options for compact wine cellar applications."Today's wine cellar projects are pushing beyond traditional layouts," said Thomas Schneider, Founder and CEO of WhisperKOOL. "Designers are incorporating more glass, custom cabinetry, and architectural wine displays than ever before. We developed the Blow-Through Series to give our partners the flexibility to cool those spaces without forcing compromises in the design. It's a platform that opens up entirely new installation possibilities."Expanding WhisperKOOL's split-system portfolio, the Blow-Through Series offers exceptional installation flexibility through configurable airflow options that support up to 16 airflow configurations. Whether installed in a soffit, hidden within cabinetry, integrated above a wine wall, or located in an adjacent mechanical space, the system adapts to the unique requirements of each project.Beyond design flexibility, the Blow-Through Series was engineered with installers and service technicians in mind. Contractor-focused features include upward-facing flare fittings for simplified line-set routing, dual-side service access, a removable coil design, modular internal construction, and integrated condensate management to simplify installation, maintenance, and long-term service.Key features include:• Ducted, ductless, and hybrid airflow configurations• Up to 16 configurable airflow layouts• Concealed installation for wine walls, cabinetry, soffits, and adjacent spaces• Ultra-quiet operation with variable-speed fan control• Contractor-friendly service features for easier installation and maintenance• Compatibility with WhisperKOOL ΩMEGA 110V and H.E. 220V condensing unitsThe result is a cooling solution that offers more installation flexibility than a traditional wall-mounted evaporator and can be configured with deflectors, full ducting, or both to meet the needs of the project. By combining adaptable airflow, concealed installation, and simplified serviceability, the Blow-Through Series helps designers and contractors create clean, modern wine cellar environments without compromising cooling performance.For more information about the Blow-Through Series, including product specifications and application guidance, visit WhisperKOOL.com About WhisperKOOLFor more than two decades, WhisperKOOL has been designing and manufacturing premium wine cellar cooling systems for residential and commercial applications. Known for innovation, reliability, and industry-leading support, WhisperKOOL offers a comprehensive portfolio of cooling solutions designed to protect valuable collections while supporting the evolving needs of designers, builders, contractors, and wine collectors worldwide.

Introducing the WhisperKOOL Blow-Through Series: Concealed Wine Cellar Cooling with Flexible Installation Options

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