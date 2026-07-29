Asphalt Surface Treatment Project Scheduled to Begin in Brown, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, and Potter Counties

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, July 29, 2026



Contact:

Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. - On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, an asphalt surface treatment project is scheduled to begin on several highway segments in Brown, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, and Potter Counties. The project will begin on S.D. Highway 25 from Webster to west of Roslyn and will proceed along multiple routes as conditions allow. Project routes include:

S.D. Highway 25 from Webster to one mile west of Roslyn;

S.D. Highway 20 from east of Tolstoy to the intersection of S.D. Highway 45;

U.S. Highway 12 shoulders from east of Aberdeen to Bath;

S.D. Highway 45 from north of U.S. Highway 212 to the north intersection of S.D. Highway 20; and

S.D. Highway 47 from Bowdle to Eureka.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car during active working hours. Motorists should expect delays of approximately 15 minutes and are advised to watch for loose rock and fresh oil following chip seal application.

Additional work will include brooming, application a fog seal, and installation of permanent pavement markings on completed segments.

The prime contractor for this $3.8 million project is Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. of Mobridge, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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