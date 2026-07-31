Airport.Online Launches 6-Month Field Study: Hiring an Expert for $15,000 a Month to Live in Airports

The specialist will live and work from the sky-high luxury of airport lounges with an ultimate 6-month residency.

Airport.Online is hiring an expert for $15,000/month to live in global airports for six months and conduct a field study on passenger transit experiences.

ISTANBUL, SISLI, TURKEY, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Istanbul-based travel technology and airport services platform Airport.Online has announced a six-month international project aimed at analyzing passenger experience directly on-site. As part of the initiative, the company is recruiting an "International Airport Experience Expert" to live within the transit areas of major global hubs and evaluate their facilities.Reminiscent of the premise of the film The Terminal, the selected candidate will spend six months stationed across designated international airports, earning a net monthly salary of $15,000.Field Observations to Drive Comprehensive ReportingTitled "Modern The Terminal," the project focuses on assessing airport infrastructure, lounge services, dining options, workspaces, sleeping facilities, accessibility, and overall passenger comfort from a traveler's perspective.According to the company, the role is structured as a technical analysis and research assignment rather than a leisure trip. The appointed specialist will be responsible for evaluating operational efficiency, identifying service gaps, and delivering structured field reports on a regular basis.Compensation and Allowance PackageAll operational and logistical expenses incurred during the six-month assignment will be covered by Airport.Online. The package includes:- A net monthly salary of $15,000- International flight tickets- Unrestricted airport lounge access for the duration of the project- Food and beverage expenses- Project-related operational costsQualification RequirementsAirport.Online stated that candidates must meet specific academic and professional criteria to be considered for the position. Key requirements include:- A bachelor’s degree, preferably in aviation, tourism, travel, hospitality, communications, business, or a related field- C2-level proficiency in written and spoken English- Professional background in aviation, airport operations, travel, or hospitality- Strong analytical, observational, and detailed reporting skills- High level of discipline and stress management required for remote, isolated working environments- No restrictions on international travel and the ability to stay in transit zones for extended periods- Prior work experience with airlines, airport operators, ground handling agencies, or lounge providers will be considered an advantage.Applications are currently being accepted through Airport.Online's official careers portal.About Airport.OnlineFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, Airport.Online operates under Travel Solutions and Airports Turizm Ltd. Şti. The travel technology platform serves as an intermediary for booking landside and airside airport services, including lounge access, fast-track passes, and meet-and-greet assistance across major international transport hubs.

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