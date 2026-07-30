Pensacola Radio Station supports independent artists

We R Cool

Radio's Historic role in discovering independent artists is alive and well in Florida!

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional radio and digital media marketing" says Peter John, COL of WRNE.” — Peter John

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Music Life Line: Radio's Historic role in discovering independent artists is alive and well in Florida!

WRNE Cool 93.7 FM and 980 AM, a pillar of Pensacola’s R&B, Gospel, and Blues community, is proud to announce the launch of a new radio program dedicated to showcasing the work of independent artists. Monday and Thursday from 6-7 pm, the station will feature music from emerging talents, providing a crucial platform that artists rarely access on traditional airwaves.

Through WRNE's strategic partnership with its associated film and music powerhouse, BreakOut Music—known for launching creative content for major platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime—the station is uniquely positioned to identify and elevate strong, independent music.

"We are celebrating and recognizing the hard work of independent artists who don't often get the air time their music deserves," says Miriam Bavly, COO of WRNE. "We encourage our listeners to stay tuned to WRNE and join us in celebrating these voices."

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional radio and digital media marketing, creating a powerful ecosystem where independent artists can truly thrive and connect with listeners," says Peter John, COL of WRNE.

As part of this initiative, WRNE recently launched a special four-week spotlight, airing music from independent artists starting at 6:00 PM on Monday and Thursday. This program is designed not only to provide exposure but to actively encourage artists to engage their fanbases and promote their work.

For more information about the station, please visit WRNE Listen Live.

About WRNE Cool 93.7 FM & 980 AM:

WRNE Cool serves as the cultural heartbeat of Pensacola’s R&B, Gospel, and Blues experience. In conjunction with BreakOut Music and Films, the station empowers both Fortune 500 enterprises and local entrepreneurs to dominate their market while fostering a vibrant local music scene.

Media Contact:

Miriam Bavly

COO, WRNE Cool

(850) 478-6000

miriambavly@breakoutmusic.com

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