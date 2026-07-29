Governor Moore Touts Strategies to Fight Back Against Federal Changes Driving Marylanders off of Food Assistance

Updated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Moore today highlights new data released by the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) that demonstrates the impact of new federal restrictions on Marylanders’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Following the federal changes that took effect on Nov. 1, 2025, at least 35,861 Marylanders subject to the rules have lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Marylanders who have lost benefits include:

12,401 adults ages 55 to 64;

11,974 people in families with children ages 14-17;

11,472 people experiencing homelessness;

And 4,566 lawful immigrants, including refugees and people granted asylum.

As the federal government creates new barriers to food assistance, the Moore-Miller administration is taking steps to help eligible Marylanders keep and reconnect to their benefits. This approach is yielding real results: national data indicates monthly SNAP participation in Maryland has declined less sharply than in most other states since H.R. 1 took effect.

“Despite unprecedented federal attacks on the services our communities rely on for their wellbeing, we’re fighting back against H.R. 1 to ensure Maryland families have access to their food assistance," said Gov. Moore. “Our administration is working to remove federal red tape and connect eligible Marylanders to SNAP benefits. Our efforts are working; and we remain committed to protecting our people in these difficult times, so families don’t go hungry. ”

“Through targeted and proactive outreach, the Moore-Miller administration is helping families maintain the benefits they rely on to put food on the table and effectively manage through challenging times,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers. “We are leveraging technology and data to ensure that H.R. 1 does not stand between Marylanders and the essential assistance they need to feed their loved ones.”

The Moore-Miller Administration has prioritized reducing barriers to SNAP for eligible Marylanders and helping customers keep the benefits they need.

Maryland Benefits One Application: The Maryland Benefits One Application, a central part of this work, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. The mobile-friendly tool was developed in response to years of customer feedback about a burdensome benefits application process that was difficult to navigate.

One Application allows eligible families to apply for multiple vital benefits through a single online application using a computer or smartphone. In its first year, more than 500,000 Marylanders completed benefits applications through One Application, and 289,554 residents connected to SNAP benefits through the tool.

Redesigned online redetermination applications: DHS partnered with Maryland Benefits to overhaul its SNAP renewal process. The revamped system makes it easier for families to update their information and reduces the time required to complete renewal applications. These new redetermination forms are more accessible for Marylanders; they are mobile-friendly, contain fewer questions, and are easily accessible from the Maryland Benefits Customer Portal.

Direct mobile outreach and re-engagement campaign: Building on the department’s successful track record of connecting customers with benefits and services through text messages, DHS is launching a targeted text messaging campaign in the coming weeks to reach approximately 25,000 SNAP customers who have recently lost access to their benefits due to work requirements. Developed in partnership with Results for America, the campaign will notify customers that they can reapply and receive SNAP benefits while working to meet the H.R. 1 work requirements.

Secure "Chip-and-Tap" EBT Cards: To protect customer benefits from fraud and make benefits easier to access, Maryland is only the fourth state in the nation to roll out new EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) chip-and-tap Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. This change will afford SNAP customers the same convenience and security debit and credit card users have long enjoyed.

New H.R. 1 Data Dashboard Tracks Statewide Impact

Available on the department’s website, the H.R. 1 Data Dashboard that DHS launched today provides stakeholders, local partners, and the public with localized insights into how the new federal law has impacted SNAP enrollment across the state.

The dashboard was developed by the DHS Office of Policy and Data and the Family Investment Administration, and provides monthly metrics by county. It highlights groups of Marylanders whose benefits are most affected by H.R. 1.

About the Maryland Department of Human Services:The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) is the state’s primary social services provider, serving more than one million Marylanders annually. Through its programs — including food assistance, cash support, child welfare, and energy assistance — DHS works to strengthen Maryland’s families and communities.

Marylanders are encouraged to visit MarylandBenefits.gov to apply for assistance and visit DHS’ H.R. 1 webpage or call 1-800-332-6347 with any questions about the new law’s impact on their benefits.

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