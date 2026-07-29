Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/30/2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026, 9:00 AM 1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS 100 Court Street, 3rd Floor

JACKSON, MO 63755 The Cape County Commission will not meet on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Agenda Posted: 9:00 a.m. July 29, 2026

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