Garden Glamour: Kenneth and Maria Fishel Host Asprey of London at Their Bridgehampton Estate

Maria Fishel, Kenneth Fishel, Michele Heary (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Linda Gunalp, Jennifer Luloff (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Candace Bushnell, Maria Fishel, Nicole Miller (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Kathy Prounis, Korina Prounis (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Asprey (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek)

Elegant afternoon celebrates British craftsmanship in Honor of The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth and Maria Fishel welcomed guests to their Bridgehampton estate for an elegant summer garden party presented in partnership with Asprey of London, transforming their private residence into a celebration of British craftsmanship, refined hospitality and timeless Hamptons style.Set amongst the beautifully landscaped gardens, the afternoon showcased a curated selection of Asprey London’s celebrated jewelry, silver, leather goods and objets d’art. Founded in 1781, the iconic British luxury house has long been associated with exceptional craftsmanship and an international clientele that has included royalty, heads of state and distinguished collectors.Guests enjoyed refreshments while exploring the Asprey collection in an atmosphere that blended classic English elegance with the relaxed sophistication of a Hamptons summer afternoon. The annual gathering reflected the Fishels’ longstanding reputation for entertaining and their ability to bring together luxury, culture and hospitality in one of the East End’s most picturesque private settings. The event once again highlighted the enduring appeal of exceptional design, meaningful connections and the timeless tradition of summer entertaining.Notable attendees included: Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Michele Heary, Candace Bushnell, Nicole Miller, Geraldo Rivera, Erica Rivera, Donna Rubin, Jean Shafiroff, Kathy Prounis, Adriana Castro and Jennifer Luloff.About Asprey London:Asprey is a British retailer of jewelry, leather, silver and other luxury goods. Founded in 1781, the House has historically been recognized as one of the world’s pre-eminent luxury goods brands and has a substantial client base of members of royalty, heads of state and important actors on the world stage. Come and discover a curated collection of the brand’s most iconic designs at the local location on Jobs Lane in Southampton, NY.For more information, please visit: www.asprey.com IG: @aspreylondon | FB: Asprey | X / T: @AspreyLondon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.