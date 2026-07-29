Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Releases Significant Sales Report for First Half of 2026

Maine’s leading luxury real estate firm recorded 133 transaction sides over $1 million and 56 transaction sides over $2 million during the first half of 2026

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty , Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle real estate company, has released its Significant Sales publication highlighting many of the company’s most notable transactions during the first half of 2026.During the first six months of the year, 8,426 homes were sold statewide, including 526 properties priced above $1 million and 99 properties sold for more than $2 million. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty participated in 133 transaction sides involving properties priced above $1 million and 56 transaction sides involving properties priced above $2 million.The company’s latest Significant Sales publication features a selection of exceptional properties sold throughout Maine and recognizes the agents who represented the buyers and sellers in these transactions.“Our first-half results reflect the confidence that buyers and sellers continue to place in our agents and our company,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “Each transaction represents much more than a property sale. It reflects a trusted relationship, extensive local market knowledge, and our agents’ commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for their clients.”Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty continues to maintain a leading position across Maine’s principal luxury real estate market segments. The company serves clients throughout Maine and coastal New Hampshire, with specialized expertise in waterfront, coastal, island, lakefront, mountain, and distinctive residential properties.The Significant Sales publication provides a visual review of noteworthy transactions completed during the first half of 2026 and illustrates the geographic breadth of the company’s market presence. The featured sales span communities throughout the state and include waterfront estates, historic residences, architecturally significant homes, and other distinctive properties.“Our success is built on the professionalism of our agents, the strength of our marketing platform, and an unwavering commitment to our clients,” Lynch said. “We are proud of what our team accomplished during the first half of the year and remain focused on delivering exceptional service throughout the remainder of 2026.”Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 or info@legacysir.com.Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle property company. Its more than 100 agents serve buyers and sellers throughout Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, island, and mountain communities.Offices Located at:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101207.780.8900Greater Portland Maine Real Estate150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043207.967.0934Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire Real Estate141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011207.729.2820Midcoast Maine Real Estate40 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543207.563.2775Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions Real Estate46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843207.230.1003Rockland, Camden, and Northern Coastal Maine Real Estate6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662207.780.8900Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County Real Estate

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