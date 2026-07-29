Collective 54 and Aptitude 8 Launch a HubSpot Custom Configuration Made for Boutique Professional Services Firms

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A new member benefit pairs Collective 54's experience with hundreds of boutique firms and Aptitude 8's HubSpot expertise to cut implementation cost and time.

By leveraging AI internally, we can stand up the ideal professional services instance in a fraction of the time, which makes a world-class CRM affordable for firms that were priced out before” — Noah Berk, co-founder of Aptitude 8

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54 , the mastermind community for founders building AI-Native professional services firms , today announced a new member benefit built in collaboration with member firm Aptitude 8 : a HubSpot configuration designed specifically for boutique professional services firms.The benefit answers a question many founders ask as they scale: how can a boutique professional services firm implement a world-class CRM without the cost and complexity that usually comes with it. Collective 54 worked with Aptitude 8, an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, to design a HubSpot configuration tuned to how boutique firms actually operate, with the CRM, marketing automation, and customer service foundation they need to scale and nothing they do not.The configuration draws on two bodies of experience. Collective 54 has helped grow and scale hundreds of boutique professional services firm founders since its founding in January 2020. Aptitude 8 has implemented HubSpot for thousands of companies. Combining the two produced a custom configuration built around the realities of a firm that sells, delivers, and scales expertise.A world-class CRM implementation has historically been out of reach for many boutique firms. These are firms without internal IT staff, so they have to hire an implementation partner, and the cost has often been high enough that firms stayed on spreadsheets or partial solutions instead. Aptitude 8 used AI internally to compress a process that traditionally takes months into about four weeks, at a fraction of the typical cost. Full pricing is available on the program page."As founders scale their firms, they need the right data infrastructure to take advantage of AI," said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. "This benefit was built by a member, for members. It takes everything our community knows about how boutique professional services firms run and turns it into a HubSpot setup our members can deploy quickly and affordably, so they can spend their time scaling instead of configuring software."For Aptitude 8, the benefit reflects a larger shift in how professional services firms can buy and deploy software."This was something we had wanted to do for a while, and six months ago it would have been too expensive to deliver," said Noah Berk, co-founder of Aptitude 8. "By leveraging AI internally, we can stand up the ideal professional services instance in a fraction of the time, which makes a world-class CRM affordable for firms that were priced out before. It opens up a much larger market of firms that could never justify the cost of a top-tier implementation."Aptitude 8 also offers a free audit of an existing HubSpot portal to any Collective 54 member who wants one.Members and prospective members can learn more on the program landing page at https://info.aptitude8.com/collective-54 About Collective 54Collective 54 is the mastermind community for founders building AI-Native professional services firms, and the first community exclusively for founders of firms in NAICS 54. Designed to help these founders make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable, the Collective 54 community has six key features.Network - A curated community of founders who apply and are admitted based on strict criteria, ensuring every member is a peer worth knowing.Content - Actionable learning content with proven best practices, proprietary methodologies, practical tools, pre-configured templates, and on-demand courseware tailored to scaling professional services firms.Data - Insights based on data to value the firm and guide key financial decisions.Coaching - Personalized support through one-on-one sessions, small-group coaching, and structured mentor-protege relationships.Events - Impactful weekly virtual sessions, monthly deep-dives, quarterly regional retreats, and the annual flagship event, The Reunion. All designed for real-time learning and connection.Software - Purpose-built member portal featuring a searchable directory, event calendar, meeting archives, and a business exchange for member-to-member referrals.Collective 54 serves NAICS 54 which includes consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms. With a few hundred members across North America, the community continues to fuel growth and success stories throughout the professional services sector.About Aptitude 8Aptitude 8 is an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner and a top-ranked global HubSpot partner that architects and operationalizes HubSpot as the center of the go-to-market technology stack. The firm delivers HubSpot implementations, CRM and platform migrations, custom integrations, and AI enablement, with structured data models and governance built in. All work is delivered by an in-house, US-based team. Learn more at https://aptitude8.com/ #Collective54 #ProfessionalServices #BoutiqueFirms #HubSpot #CRM #AINative

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