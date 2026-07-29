123rd Medical Group and Kentucky Guard Airmen honored for national excellence

The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Medical Group has been named Air National Guard Medical Unit of the Year, and two of its officers have been recognized for individual excellence in the 2025 Air National Guard Medical Service Awards.

Lt. Col. Lauren Lwanga was selected as ANG biomedical specialist officer of the year, and Capt. Leigha Bower-Jones was selected as ANG privileged advanced practice nurse of the year.

“These recognitions are a direct reflection of talent, dedication and mission focus,” said Col. Patricia Adams, group commander. “I couldn't be prouder of this group and all they continue to accomplish in service to our Airmen.”

The Air National Guard Medical Service Awards are presented annually by the National Guard Bureau in recognition of efforts that improve health care delivery and medical procedures, Adams said.

The 123rd MDG was honored for overall readiness, innovation and excellence, according to Col. Jennifer Schmidt, director of the ANG Medical Service. The group expertly managed individual medical readiness program for 23 units and more than 1,000 personnel during the award period. Group leaders also reorganized internal procedures, reducing the processing time required for flight physicals by 50 percent.

Lwanga and Bower-Jones were selected for honors based on contributions to their respective fields, continuous improvement and exceptional accomplishments in medical operations, Schmidt said.

As the wing’s senior public health officer, Lwanga led three health-risk mitigation efforts, improving workspace air quality, reducing harmful chemical exposures and coordinating the removal of rodents in base facilities.

Additionally, Lwanga worked with the Kentucky Army National Guard to develop a bilateral operational/training/flying construct for Air and Army medical assets. Her efforts pave a path for joint exercises, mission interoperability and real-world readiness support, Adams said.

Bower-Jones was recognized for processing 24,464 medical pre-screenings, leading to improvements in the accuracy and speed of Military Entrance Processing Station clearances. She also participated in a high-level knowledge exchange with an Israeli search and rescue team during disaster response scenarios; and led a critical knowledge exchange with Puerto Rico’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package.