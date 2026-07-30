DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa Continues to Enhance Stays for Autistic Guests with Certified Autism Center™ Renewal

DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa has been a Certified Autism Center™ since 2019.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa is proud to be a CAC, a designation that reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and welcoming environment for guests of all abilities.” — Bryan Heintz, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa has renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation after at least 80% of guest-facing staff and management completed updated autism-specific training, reaffirming the hotel's commitment to better communicating with and supporting autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families while strengthening safety awareness and response protocols. Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the CAC designation recognizes organizations that demonstrate a commitment to creating more accessible and inclusive experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"The DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa is proud to be a Certified Autism Center™, a designation that reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and welcoming environment for guests of all abilities," says Bryan Heintz, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa.

Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results. It fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

“Renewing the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa’s ongoing commitment to creating welcoming, accessible experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & board chairman. “We’re proud to continue supporting their team as they build on this important work.”

Since first earning its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation in 2019, DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa has continued to support the initiative that helped the City of Mesa become the world's first Autism Certified City™ (ACC), a designation also awarded by IBCCES. The ACC designation ensures that both visitors and residents have access to a wide range of organizations that are trained and certified to better serve and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals across the healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality, entertainment, and recreation industries.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa

DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa offers a comfortable stay just off US‑60, minutes from downtown Mesa, Arizona State University, and local spring‑training ballparks. Guests enjoy amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center, on‑site dining, pet‑friendly rooms, and over 25,000 sq. ft. of event space. The hotel also features a Topgolf Swing Suite and welcomes every guest with the brand’s signature warm chocolate chip cookie.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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