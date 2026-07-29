New College of Florida Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County to Host Transformative Summer Teen Summit

Summer Teen Summit Attendees with New College of Florida Staff

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reinforcing a strong and growing commitment to the local community, New College of Florida and its Career Center recently hosted the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County for the organization's 2026 Teen Summit. The full-day event brought more than 100 local teens to the New College campus for an immersive, educational, and celebratory experience.The summit, themed T.U.F.F. (Transforming Under Fire and Flourishing), was designed to empower youth with practical life skills and early college exposure. The New College Career Center staff, alongside the college's events team, proudly facilitated the programming, providing professional, educational, logistical, and lunch support to ensure a seamless and inspiring day for the students.Empowering the Next Generation of LeadersThe collaborative event featured a dynamic schedule of breakout sessions and activities. Throughout the day, students engaged in programming designed to foster resilience and prepare them for successful adulthood.Key activities and sessions included:- Essential Life Skills: Breakout sessions focused on conflict resolution, leadership after high school, and navigating dating and relationships in today's financial world.- Campus Immersion: A "Design Your Future" activity challenges students to create their own custom college degrees based on their passions, followed by an interactive campus scavenger hunt led by New College staff.- Building Belonging: The meticulous coordination and hospitality provided by the New College team ensured that the teens felt they truly belonged on a college campus, a first-time experience for many of the attendees.A Model for Community CollaborationThe partnership between New College and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County highlights the college's renewed dedication to outward-facing community engagement. Beyond one-day events, the organizations are actively building a robust partnership that includes ongoing student mentorship and future internship opportunities.Following the event, John Agnelli, Director of Advocacy & Strategic Initiatives for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, sent a letter to the college praising the efforts of the Career Center team, specifically highlighting the leadership of Dr. Mitchel Ruzek and the meticulous coordination of Tracy Papp."It was, without exaggeration, one of the finest examples of community collaboration I have witnessed in my career," Agnelli wrote.''Agnelli further highlighted the broader impact of the college's community-first approach.“New College of Florida has demonstrated a meaningful commitment to serving the local community by opening its campus, sharing its expertise, and investing in partnerships that expand opportunities for children and families,” Agnelli said. “Dr. Mitch Ruzek’s support of this collaboration reflects the college’s commitment to community engagement and to creating impact beyond the classroom, alongside its tradition of academic excellence.”Aligning with the New College of Florida Career Center MissionThis hands-on community initiative aligns perfectly with the mission of the Career Center at New College of Florida. The center empowers students to connect their liberal arts education with meaningful careers through intentional professional development, personalized coaching, internships, mentorship, and experiential learning. By partnering with employers, alumni, and local organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Career Center helps students build the skills, experiences, and professional networks needed for success, preparing them to lead lives of purpose and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

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