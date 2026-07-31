Italian Elegance Meets the Hamptons as Alberto Luzzi Celebrates Successful Jewelry Show Debut

Alberto Luzzi Logo Alberto Luzzi, Nic Canal (Photo Credit: Birgi Media) Alberto Luzzi Jewelry (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren) Alberto Luzzi Jewelry (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren) Rick Friedman, Cindy Lou Wakefield (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren)

The SoHo jewelry house welcomed clients, collectors and members of the media for an elegant evening celebrating contemporary fine jewelry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alberto Luzzi brought the artistry of Italian jewelry-making and the contemporary energy of New York to the 2026 Hamptons Jewelry Show, which took place at the Southampton Fairgrounds.The SoHo-based jewelry house marked its participation with a VIP reception at its exhibition space during the show’s opening-night preview welcoming collectors, clients, media representatives and invited guests. The evening provided an opportunity to meet designer Alberto Luzzi, view the brand’s latest creations and discover the detailed craftsmanship behind its distinctive jewelry.With roots in Rome and New York, Alberto Luzzi is known for expressive, handcrafted designs that balance traditional technique with a relaxed, modern sensibility. The brand’s earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings are created in sterling silver and 18-karat gold vermeil, with collections characterized by sculptural silhouettes, intricate metalwork, woven wire, filigree detailing and carefully finished surfaces. The brand is currently developing a collection in solid gold with diamonds and emeralds which will debut in the coming months.Notable attendees included: Alberto Luzzi, Nic Canal, Carmen D’Alessio, Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Rick Friedman, Cindy Lou Wakefield, Sydney Sadick, Nick Adams, Victoria Schneps, Leesa Rowland, Marco Maranghello, Ashley Medici, and Alison Graham.About Alberto Luzzi:Alberto Luzzi is a contemporary jewelry house blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with modern New York style. Known for hand-finished designs in sterling silver and gold vermeil, the brand creates sculptural earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings for clients who value individuality, artistry and versatile elegance. For more information, please visit www.albertoluzzi.com IG: @albertoluzzi_jewelry | FB: AlbertoLuzzigioielliAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations, Marketing and Communications agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered with Clients receiving individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign specific to the situation.Lawlor Media Group’s expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, celebrity representation, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations, narrative development and political communication, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the art, beauty, creative, entertainment, fashion, film, FMCG, hospitality, literary, nightlife, and real estate fields, as well as a number of philanthropists, charitable and not-for-profit foundations and charitable endeavors in markets including New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.