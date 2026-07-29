Living Springs Church to Launch in South Hills of Pittsburgh This Fall

Living Springs Church Community Social 2026 Event Pastors Ben and Alyssa Archer at a Living Springs Church Social Logo for Living Springs church

New Church Plant Led by Pastors Ben and Alyssa Archer Invites Community to Connect

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Springs Church, a new church plant dedicated to bringing "God's life-giving power to every person and every family," announces its upcoming launch in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh in Fall 2026. Led by Lead Pastors Ben and Alyssa Archer, the church aims to create a welcoming community where individuals and families can experience spiritual growth and meaningful connection."There Is More" is more than a tagline for Living Springs—it's the foundational belief that drives the church's mission. The church is being built on the conviction that God has more in store for every person and every family in the South Hills community.Living Springs Church exists to help people discover that "more" in their lives through authentic community, powerful worship, and practical teaching.The church is hosting two free Community Social events for residents to meet the pastors, learn about the church's vision, and find their people:August 1st Community SocialHear the vision. Eat great food. Find your people.📍 Houlihan's1500 Washington Rd, Unit 1210Pittsburgh, PA 15228Saturday, August 112:00–1:00 PMSeptember 13th Community SocialHear the vision. Eat great food. Find your people.📍 The Porch120 Siena Dr.Upper St. Clair, PA 15241Sunday, September 136:00–7:00 PMThese relaxed gatherings provide an opportunity for attendees to hear about the church's vision while enjoying conversation and community. Visitors can learn more about these events and the Fall 2026 launch by visiting the church's website.Living Springs Church is committed to creating an environment where people from all walks of life feel welcomed and valued. The church's services will feature contemporary worship, relevant teaching, and programs designed for the whole family. Whether exploring faith for the first time or looking for a church home, Living Springs invites the South Hills community to discover what "more" looks like.For more information about Living Springs Church, upcoming Community Social events, and the Fall 2026 launch, please visit lifeatlsc.com.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT - Living Springs Church is launching in fall 2026.

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