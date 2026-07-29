Steinberg Law Firm Partner Benjamin W. Akery Inducted Into Multi-Million Dollar & Million Dollar Advocates Forum

North Charleston, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm Partner Benjamin W. Akery has been inducted into both the Multi-Million Dollar and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a national organization that recognizes trial lawyers who have secured verdicts and settlements of $1 million or more.

Ben Akery, a personal injury and workers’ compensation attorney, joined Steinberg Law Firm in 2008. His induction places him among a small fraction of attorneys in the United States who have achieved outcomes at that level. According to the organization, fewer than 1 percent of U.S. lawyers are members.

“This recognition reflects the seriousness of the cases our clients bring to us and the responsibility that comes with representing them,” Akery said. “An injury can mark one of the lowest moments in a person’s life. My role is to guide clients through that period and to pursue the full measure of relief the law allows, whether through negotiation or, when necessary, at trial.”

Established in 1993, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum includes both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Membership is limited to attorneys who have served as principal counsel in cases resulting in million-dollar and multi-million-dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements. The group reports having more than 5,000 members nationwide and describes itself as one of the most prestigious trial lawyer organizations in the country.

Steinberg Law Firm represents injured victims in South Carolina in matters that include workplace injuries as well as personal injury claims. The firm’s attorneys regularly appear in state workers’ compensation proceedings and in civil courts, focusing on claims brought by employees and accident victims.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

843-871-6522

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.