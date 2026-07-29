csprUSD Launching as Casper's Standard Stablecoin, Rebuilt for the Machine Economy

Upgraded for Casper 2.0 and x402 micropayments, csprUSD becomes the settlement currency for AI agents transacting on Casper Network.

Every couple of decades the internet grows a new kind of user, and commerce has to be rebuilt for it” — Michael Steuer, President and CTO, Casper Association

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humans are now a minority on the internet. According to Cloudflare, automated traffic accounts for 59.4.% of all web requests, and humans just 40.6%. A growing share of that automated traffic is AI agents doing real work: calling APIs, retrieving data, booking services, purchasing AI compute. There is just one problem. The internet has no native way to charge them.Every payment mechanism on the web was designed for a human. Credit card forms assume a person typing. Subscriptions assume a calendar and a renewal decision. Wire transfers assume a banker and a business day. An AI agent has none of these, and wants none of these. It needs to pay a fraction of a cent for a single API call, get a cryptographic receipt, and move on, thousands of times per hour.This is the problem the x402 protocol solves, and it is why the Linux Foundation this week announced the operational launch of the x402 Foundation, with 40 member organizations including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Google, Coinbase, Circle, Stripe, AWS, and Cloudflare. Casper is among them, and unlike most, Casper is not planning for agentic payments. It is already settling them: an x402 facilitator is live on Casper Mainnet today, allowing AI agents to pay for online services through standard HTTP request/response cycles.What agents need next is a dollar to spend. Today, the Casper Association and Sarson Funds announce that csprUSD, the U.S. dollar stablecoin originally developed and launched by Sarson Funds on Casper in 2024, is being upgraded to serve exactly that role.The upgraded csprUSD contract adds full Casper 2.0 compatibility and implements CEP-3009, Casper's standard for authorized transfers. CEP-3009 allows a token holder, human or machine, to sign a payment authorization off-chain that anyone can settle on-chain. This is the mechanism x402 payments are built on: an agent signs an authorization in the HTTP header of its request, the facilitator settles it against the csprUSD contract, and the paid resource is returned. No account top-ups, no session keys, no card on file. The upgraded contract will complete a new security audit before deployment, extending the Halborn audit that covered the original.Additionally, Casper’s ProofLayer will be integrated into the csprUSD deployment. ProofLayer is a modular proof infrastructure that cryptographically proofs off-chain data with on-chain receipts. It is already deployed with projects such as Parking Blox, to prove the daily cashflows of parking facilities in the United States, and will be deployed with csprUSD to prove US Dollar collateral, mints, and redemptions as the stablecoin hits Mainnet in the near future.With this upgrade, csprUSD becomes the standard stablecoin of the Casper ecosystem: the default stable settlement asset for applications, DeFi, and every agent transacting through Casper's x402 rails. Centralized exchange listings for csprUSD have already been confirmed, including trading pairs against other major stablecoins, giving the token liquid on- and off-ramps from the onset.AI agents are expected to make thousands of low-value payments as part of their everyday operation, but on many networks, the cost of settling those transactions quickly outweighs the value being exchanged.With the recent acceptance of CEP-97, Casper reduces the network’s minimum transaction cost from 2.5 CSPR to just 0.1 CSPR, a fraction of a cent. At that level, an AI agent can pay a tenth of a cent for an online service without the network fee eclipsing the payment itself, making true machine-to-machine micropayments economically viable. Developers can begin building and testing those payment flows today using the official x402 facilitator on Casper Testnet."Every couple of decades the internet grows a new kind of user, and commerce has to be rebuilt for it," said Michael Steuer, President and CTO of the Casper Association. "The browser brought consumers, and we got the credit card form. The smartphone brought app stores and in-app purchases. Now agents are becoming the majority of internet traffic, and they can't fill out a checkout page, won't commit to an annual subscription, and are not going to send a wire. They need to pay per request, at machine speed, in stable value, and with negligible yet predictable cost. csprUSD on Casper is that: a dollar an agent can actually spend. Most of the internet is not ready for this storm. We're laying the rails before it hits."The upgraded csprUSD contract is expected to reach Casper Mainnet later in Q3, following Testnet validation, security auditing, and regulatory compliance. Integration and liquidity details will be shared through official Casper channels.The agents are already here. Now they transact as independently as they work.ABOUT CASPER Casper Network (CSPR) is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy.With deterministic transaction finality, a multi-VM execution layer supporting both WebAssembly and soon EVM smart contracts, and fixed-cost operations enforced at the protocol level, Casper delivers the infrastructure for compliant asset tokenization, frictionless consumer experiences, and autonomous machine-to-machine commerce.The Casper Manifest, the network's multi-year technical roadmap, advances nine coordinated protocol initiatives spanning developer access, user experience, institutional compliance, privacy, micropayments, and quantum safety.The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, oversees protocol development and ecosystem growth.Connect on socials: https://x.com/Casper_Network Learn more at https://casper.network ABOUT SARSON FUNDSSarson Funds stands at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency education and marketing services, dedicated to the financial professional community and their clientele.With a dedication to providing unbiased, comprehensive education on disruptive technologies, Sarson Funds partners with investment managers to bring Wall Street's rigorous research, risk management, and transparency standards to digital asset investing.DISCLOSURESThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any securities, tokens, products, or services. Statements herein may include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties. Sarson Funds, Inc. is not providing investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors before making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky.

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