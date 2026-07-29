Home @ Walker Launches Free 'Showers of Grace'

Showers Grace

Walker Memorial Baptist Church opens its doors for showers, groceries, and hot meals in one visit — a first step toward a permanent resource center.

We are meeting God’s standard for the church in our city. Every person who walks through these doors deserves to be treated with dignity, not just charity. The need is here now, and so are we.” — Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home @ Walker, a ministry of Walker Memorial Baptist Church, will host "Showers of Grace," a free community shower and hygiene event, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 2020 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. The event is part of the church's 135 Acts of Kindness & Discipleship initiative.Guests will have access to private showers, hygiene kits, clean clothing, community resources, light refreshments, and prayer and encouragement — all free of charge. The event is offered in partnership with Apryl Showers , an organization dedicated to providing dignified hygiene access to communities in need.August 5 is also a Grocery Giveaway & Gospel Soup day that takes place every first and third Wednesday at Walker Memorial. This ministry has fed dozens of families over the past five years. With the church already open, community members can access showers, groceries, and a hot meal all in one visit."Showers of Grace" comes as Home @ Walker works toward a long-term goal: providing shower and laundry facilities, alongside job training, food, and clothing resources, so the church can serve as an ongoing resource center for the community.."We are meeting God’s standard for the church in our city," said Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, Senior Pastor of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. "Every person who walks through these doors deserves to be treated with dignity, not just charity. The need is here now, and so are we. This is what discipleship looks like: meeting people where they are and loving them the way Christ loves us.""Showers of Grace" is one expression of 135 Acts of Kindness & Discipleship, in celebration of their 135-year anniversary, a church-wide initiative focused on transforming communities through acts of kindness, service and discipleship. More information on the initiative is available at wmbcdc.org /135acts.About Walker Memorial Baptist ChurchWalker Memorial Baptist Church, founded in 1891, is one of the historic congregations in the nation’s capital. Located at 2020 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009, its Senior Pastor is Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro. Guided by the values of being a prayerful congregation, walking in the spirit, and bringing souls to Christ, the church is committed to serving and impacting its community through the teaching of Jesus Christ. Learn more at wmbcdc.org and follow the church on digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @walkerbaptistdc.Media Contact:Kelly DavidsonSpecial Projects Lead, Walker Memorial Baptist ChurchPhone: 202-232-1120Email: admin@walkerbaptistdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.