Iowa Department of Education awards over $2.35 million in therapeutic classroom grants to 10 school districts

The Iowa Department of Education today announced over $2.35 million in competitive grants have been awarded to 10 school districts to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their learning environment.

“Therapeutic classrooms across Iowa provide vibrant, safe and healthy learning environments that best support students’ individual cognitive and behavioral needs,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “We commend this year’s awardees and their partners for their leadership and commitment to modeling best practices in skill building, coping, treatment, and crisis prevention and intervention in the communities they serve.”

The school districts awarded a Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant for the 2026-27 school year are:

Cedar Falls Community School District, Cedar Falls

George-Little Rock Community School District, George

Lewis Central Community School District, Council Bluffs

Oskaloosa Community School District, Oskaloosa

South Tama County Community School District, Tama

Spirit Lake Community School District, Spirit Lake

Storm Lake Community School District, Storm Lake

United Community School District, Boone

Van Buren County Community School District, Keosauqua

Winterset Community School District, Winterset

The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant was established through state legislation signed into law in 2020 and is part of a statewide effort to support the mental health needs of children, youth and families. Therapeutic supports include such things as skill building, support to cope with stress and trauma, mental health treatment and crisis intervention and follow-up. The awards for the 2026-27 school year represent the sixth year of grant funding.

In determining awards, applicants were funded in rank order based on competitive scoring, with priority given to returning applicants with no prior grants and first-time applicants. Awardees are located in all seven of the state’s Behavioral Health Districts and represent small, medium and large districts. The 10 awarded districts will serve over 215 pre-K-12 students, establish 19 new therapeutic classrooms and will expand youth mental and behavioral health supports across 15 counties. District implementation begins this fall for the 2026-27 school year.

More information about Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grants is available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.