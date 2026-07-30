ACE Celebrates a Summer Evening of Community, Compassion and Hope in Southampton

ACE Programs Logo 2026 ACE Pickleball Contestants (Photo credit: ACE Programs / Sandra Sanches) Awards Presentation (Photo credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian) Sandra Sanches, Gina Fini, Nicole Perrotta, Noelle Nikpour (Photo credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian) Maribel Lieberman (Photo credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian)

The annual Hamptons gathering combined Pickleball with philanthropy in support of creating employment pathways for New Yorkers rebuilding their lives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southampton’s summer social calendar welcomed one of its most meaningful philanthropic gatherings on Saturday as community leaders, longtime supporters and Hamptons residents came together at Whitefield on Hill Street for the ACE Sunflower Benefit, an evening dedicated to raising awareness and support for ACE Programs for the Homeless while recognizing the decades-long commitment of philanthropist Henry Buhl.The day opened with a lively pickleball tournament before guests gathered for cocktails, dinner and live music in the historic setting, creating an atmosphere that balanced summer celebration with a shared commitment to helping New Yorkers rebuild their lives through meaningful employment, job training and ongoing support services. Throughout the evening, the focus remained firmly on ACE’s mission of creating pathways toward long-term economic independence for individuals who have experienced homelessness, incarceration or addiction.Nine teams participated in the pickleball tournament with players including; Nicole Perrotta, Ellie Manko, Richard Swanson, Alena Alekhin, Gregory Redmond, Alex Donner, Anne Prosser, Sam Pai, Dane Neller, Charlotte Ricks, Monique Grignard, Amanda Holmen, Cindy Farkas, Noelle Nikpour, Maribel Lieberman, Sandra Sanches, Debbie Farrington & Gina Fini.The winners of the pickleball tournament were: Sandra Sanches & Dane Neller and in second place Alena Alekhin & Richard Swanson.About ACE Programs for the Homeless:The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) works alongside New Yorkers who have histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to provide job training, work experience, and a lifetime support network that helps participants achieve their goals and establish economic independence.For more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org IG: @aceprogramsny | FB: aceprogramsny | X / T: @aceprogramsny

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.