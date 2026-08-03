Bailey & Galyen Welcomes Family Law Attorney Jay Padgitt to Its Dallas Office

Attorney James D. Padgitt

The longtime Dallas attorney brings more than three decades of legal experience handling divorce, child custody, adoption, and other family law matters.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is proud to announce that Jay Padgitt has joined the firm as a family law attorney in its Dallas office.

Padgitt has practiced law in Texas since 1991 and has substantial experience handling a wide range of family law matters. His practice includes divorce, child custody, post-divorce modifications, premarital and postmarital agreements, adoptions, and other disputes affecting individuals and families.

More Than Three Decades of Family Law Experience

Padgitt is an experienced family law attorney and litigator who is comfortable representing clients in the courtroom when litigation becomes necessary. At the same time, he understands that family law disputes can have lasting effects on parents, children, and family relationships.

His approach emphasizes identifying practical ways to resolve conflict, exploring opportunities for compromise, and reducing the strain of litigation when circumstances allow. Padgitt works to understand each client’s concerns and help them consider the legal and personal issues that might affect their case.

Helping Clients Make Informed Decisions

Even family law matters described as ‘amicable’ can be stressful. Padgitt believes that keeping clients informed throughout the legal process can help them make thoughtful decisions and better understand what might happen next. He prioritizes clear communication and works to explain the issues involved in each case, the options that may be available, and the potential effects of important decisions.

Serving Individuals and Families Through the Dallas Office

Padgitt will practice from Bailey & Galyen’s Dallas office, where he will assist clients with divorce, child custody, modifications, marital agreements, adoption, and other family law concerns.

“Jay brings extensive family law and litigation experience, along with a thoughtful approach to resolving difficult disputes,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “His focus on communication, practical problem-solving, and the long-term needs of families makes him a strong addition to our Dallas family law team.”

Padgitt grew up in Dallas, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1978. After working for several years in the oil and gas industry, he attended SMU Dedman School of Law and received his Juris Doctor in 1991. He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas that same year.

Outside of his legal practice, Padgitt enjoys spending time with his family.

Learn More About Bailey & Galyen’s Family Law Services

Bailey & Galyen helps individuals and families address divorce, child custody, modifications, adoption, marital agreements, property division, and other family law matters. The firm’s attorneys work to provide practical guidance, personal attention, and the resources clients need to better understand the legal process.

To learn more about Bailey & Galyen’s family law services or to connect with the Dallas office, visit https://www.thetexasattorney.com/family-law/ or call 844-585-0821.

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal issues. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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