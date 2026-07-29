Leader to Leader Journal Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New Bright Future: Viewpoints from Tomorrow’s Leaders Section

With this special 30th anniversary of our APEX Award-winning Leader to Leader journal, we are delighted to announce the launch of our new Bright Future: Viewpoints from Tomorrow’s Leaders section!” — Sarah McArthur, Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leader to Leader, the 19-time APEX Award-winning journal, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the launch of its new Bright Future: Viewpoints from Tomorrow’s Leaders section.Founded by Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Frances Hesselbein in 1996, the Leader to Leader journal gives readers unique insight into what leaders, executives, educators, and thought leaders across the sectors see as the major opportunities and challenges ahead as well as solutions to navigate the current business environment to create value and growth for all of the stakeholders.The new Bright Future section gives voice to people approximately 30 and younger who have important contributions to make to the study and practice of leadership across the sectors as they learn to lead in our current reality and rapidly changing world.The new section builds on Frances Hesselbein’s longstanding commitment to younger generations of leaders. She wrote about the merits of Millennials and later Generation Z in her Leader to Leader column, encouraging leaders to seek out younger generations’ contributions now and saying of Generation Z “[I] can only think that their futures will be bright.”The Bright Future section continues that legacy and creates space specifically for younger leaders to share, for example, their views about the current environment, the impact of artificial intelligence, what we need of leaders today, and how they are being leaders themselves.The Bright Future section has featured these outstanding contributions:In “ Leading Through Growth, Not Perfection ,” Shanthi Bhaskar, an undergraduate student at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in Computational Biology, relates her leadership journey becoming comfortable in her first time speaking to a crowd and volunteering at a government school in Tamil Nadu, India.In “ Reframing Leadership: The Connected Way Forward ,” Julia Jones, a marketing analyst at the Los Angeles Times, discusses the ways inclusion and connection have shaped her career and how she uses them in her daily leadership.Leader to Leader is actively seeking contributions from young leaders for future issues. Suggested topics could be:- Growing up in a virtual world- Leadership experience you’ve had on a project you’ve led- Your definition of leadership- Challenges we’re facing today and solutions based on your area of expertise- Leadership insights you have that might be valuable to other sectors and roles- Past leaders who have influenced youLeader to Leader invites readers to share this opportunity with the young leaders in their networks.Contribution guidelines are available here

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