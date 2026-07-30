GENSER ENERGY COMPLETES STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER TRANSITION FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL OPPENHEIMER PARTNERS EXIT

Company remains positioned for continued growth advancing its strategy across power, natural gas, and midstream infrastructure in West Africa

This transaction marks an important milestone for Genser Energy and reflects the strength of the business we have built over the past two decades.” — Baafour Asiamah Adjei, Founder, President and CEO of Genser Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genser Energy Investments LLC (“Genser Energy” or “GEIL”) today announced the redemption of the entire shareholding previously held by OP Energy Holdings Limited (“Oppenheimer Partners”), completing the firm’s exit from GEIL following a successful five-year investment.Oppenheimer Partners initially invested in Genser Energy as a preferred shareholder in 2021 and became a common shareholder in 2023 with a 40.40% ownership interest in the company. Genser Energy has now redeemed the entirety of that interest, concluding Oppenheimer Partners’ investment and shareholder exit.Founded in 2006, Genser Energy has built a successful integrated energy business serving industrial customers and utilities across West Africa. Prior to Oppenheimer Partners’ investment in 2021, the company had established a robust customer base, developed significant energy infrastructure assets (5 operating power plants and 325km of natural gas pipeline), and built a proven track record of supporting industrial development and economic growth.Throughout Oppenheimer Partners’ investment period, Genser Energy continued executing its long-term strategy, expanding its infrastructure (adding 110km of natural gas pipeline and building a 200mmscfd Gas Conditioning Plant in Prestea), and entering Côte d’Ivoire via cross-border power exports.“This transaction marks an important milestone for Genser Energy and reflects the strength of the business we have built over the past two decades” said Baafour Asiamah Adjei, Founder, President and CEO of Genser Energy.Nana Osae Nyampong, Chairman of Genser Energy, added: “As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our regional presence and creating long-term value for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders.”Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chairman of Oppenheimer Generations said: “Oppenheimer Partners’ successful exit of Genser reflects an exciting next chapter for the firm as we remain committed to redeploying capital across the African continent.”Genser Energy is well positioned for continued expansion as the company invests in critical energy infrastructure and pursues new opportunities across West Africa.About Genser EnergyFounded in 2006, Genser Energy is a privately owned integrated energy solutions and infrastructure company focused on supporting industrial growth and energy security across West Africa. The company has an installed generation capacity of more than 310 MW and owns and operates a 436-kilometre privately developed natural gas pipeline network across Ghana. It is also completing major midstream infrastructure projects, including a Gas Conditioning Plant and NGL Export Terminal. Genser Energy supplies power to industrial clients and utilities in Ghana and participates in cross-border power exports across the region. Built for impact. Engineered for growth.About Oppenheimer PartnersOppenheimer Partners, a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Partners Limited (“OP”), is a global investment holding company with a focus on Africa and emerging markets. As a long-term investor, OP is uniquely positioned to deploy engaged capital that supports the growth stage of businesses. OP invests across the industrial, FMCG and services sectors and owns businesses in East, West and Southern Africa.Further information is available at www.oppenheimer-partners.com Note to editors: Oppenheimer Partners may issue a separate statement regarding the exit. Genser Energy will not be commenting on behalf of Oppenheimer Partners or on the financial terms of the shareholder exit.

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