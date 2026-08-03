Hairmax® Marks Hair Loss Awareness Month with Education, Exclusive Offers, and Social Media Giveaways

We hope this campaign reminds everyone experiencing hair loss that safe, effective treatment options exist and that there’s reason to feel hopeful.” — Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the global leader in FDA-cleared laser hair growth technology and a proud member of the American Hair Loss Council, is recognizing Hair Loss Awareness Month with a month-long campaign focused on raising awareness, providing physician-led education, and encouraging earlier action for men and women experiencing hair loss.According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), hereditary hair loss affects approximately 80 million people in the United States, including about 50 million men and 30 million women. Despite its prevalence, many people delay seeking treatment because of misinformation, uncertainty, or the belief that hair loss is simply something they must accept. Throughout Hair Loss Awareness Month, Hairmax is helping consumers better understand the causes of hair loss, available treatment options, and the importance of early intervention."Hairmax was founded on a simple belief: innovation has the power to change lives," said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. "For more than 25 years, we've continued to invest in science, technology, and clinical research to advance hair wellness. Hair Loss Awareness Month is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to helping people move forward with confidence while continuing to shape the future of hair restoration."Physician-Led EducationAs part of the campaign, Hairmax is expanding its educational content through its Laser Focused Podcast, hosted by Dr. Taylor Bullock, Dermatologist. The series explores today's most important hair health topics, including:• The science behind hair loss• Common causes of thinning hair in men and women• The benefits of low-level laser therapy (LLLT)• When to seek treatment• How to choose the right hair growth deviceWatch the Laser Focused Podcast: https://hairmax.com/laserfocused "The emotional impact of hair loss is often overlooked," said Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing at Hairmax. "Many people don't seek treatment because of misinformation, uncertainty, or the belief that hair loss is simply something they must accept. Helping people make informed decisions about their treatment options isn't just our business, it's our passion. We hope this campaign reminds everyone experiencing hair loss that safe, effective treatment options exist and that there’s reason to feel hopeful."Exclusive Hair Loss Awareness Month OffersThroughout Hair Loss Awareness Month, customers who purchase any Hairmax laser hair growth device will receive exclusive free gifts to support their hair wellness journey.Hairmax will also host special social media giveaways throughout the month, allowing followers to win Hairmax products while engaging with educational content and expert tips. Follow Hairmax on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for giveaway announcements and campaign updates.About HairmaxFor more than 25 years, Hairmax has been the global leader in at-home laser hair growth technology. Hairmax's FDA-cleared laser devices are clinically proven to treat hereditary hair loss in men and women and are supported by seven clinical studies published in six peer-reviewed medical journals. Available world-wide and recommended by physicians, Hairmax also offers restorative hair care products and nutritional supplements designed to help regrow healthier, fuller hair. Together, these solutions provide a comprehensive approach to hair wellness.

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