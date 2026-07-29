Sitestream and The Village of Bratenahl, Ohio to Advance Traffic Safety Through Manually Operated Speed Enforcement

Sitestream announces a five-year contract, providing a manually operated traffic safety SaaS program in Bratenahl, Ohio.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Village of Bratenahl, Ohio, to support the community’s ongoing commitment to improving traffic safety and encouraging safer driving behavior through a manually operated speed enforcement program.

Located just six miles east of downtown Cleveland, Bratenahl is one of Ohio’s most distinctive communities. Known for its scenic Lake Erie shoreline, historic estates, and quiet residential character, the village has long prioritized preserving the safety and quality of life that make it a unique place to live and visit.

As traffic volumes continue to grow throughout the region, village leaders are taking proactive steps to address speeding and improve roadway safety. Interstate 90, which borders Bratenahl, serves as a major transportation corridor and includes a designated Speed and Seat Belt Safety Corridor, reflecting the area’s longstanding emphasis on traffic enforcement. The corridor also experiences periods of high-speed traffic and work-zone congestion, making consistent speed compliance an ongoing public safety priority.

Through its partnership with Sitestream, the Village will implement technology designed to encourage voluntary compliance with posted speed limits, complementing the efforts of local law enforcement and supporting a comprehensive traffic safety strategy.

“Communities across the country are looking for sustainable ways to improve roadway safety while making the best use of limited enforcement resources,” says Hassan Dabaja, Director of Sales Development for Sitestream. “We are honored to partner with the Village of Bratenahl, and together with Mayor Keith Benjamin and Chief of Police Charles LoBello, we look forward to helping create safer streets through a program focused on education, accountability, and lasting behavior change.”

Sitestream provides end-to-end automated traffic safety solutions that combine advanced technology, operational expertise, public education, and ongoing program management. The company’s approach is designed to help communities reduce dangerous driving behaviors, increase public awareness, and improve safety for residents, visitors, pedestrians, and motorists alike.

The Bratenahl program reflects the Village’s proactive investment in protecting its community while supporting safer travel throughout one of Northeast Ohio’s most important transportation corridors.

About Sitestream

Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that combines cloud-based traffic safety software with comprehensive managed services to enable municipalities across the U.S. to deploy, operate, and optimize automated enforcement programs. The company’s mission is to elevate road safety for drivers and pedestrians in small to medium-sized cities while creating lasting improvements in driver behavior.

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