Antonio Ramirez and Gary Springer Bring Internationally Sourced Antiques to Rooster Antiques in New Braunfels

AG26 Rooster Antiques1 AG26 Rooster Antiques2 AG26 Rooster Antiques5

Find your international antique treasures here.

You will find treasures here.” — Gary Springer

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antique collectors Gary Springer and Antonio Ramirez are showcasing an eclectic collection of antiques and vintage treasures at their vendor booth, AG26, inside Rooster Antiques , located at 971 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas.Occupying a 10-foot by 10-foot space along the back wall of the store, Booth AG26 features a carefully curated selection of antiques gathered from across the United States and around the world. Springer and Ramirez are especially passionate about acquiring unique pieces from the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, adding an international dimension to their inventory.Visitors to Booth AG26 will find a diverse assortment of collectibles and decorative antiques, including:· Antique lamps· Clocks· Depression glass· Figurines· Original paintings· Antique bottles and tins· Decorative vases· Vintage comic books· Vintage and antique books· Additional one-of-a-kind collectiblesSpringer and Ramirez continually refresh their inventory, giving collectors and casual shoppers new discoveries with each visit. Their approach emphasizes finding distinctive pieces that reflect craftsmanship, history, and character from different eras and regions.Rooster Antiques has become a destination for antique enthusiasts exploring the Texas Hill Country, offering a wide variety of dealers under one roof. Booth AG26 contributes to that experience by presenting an ever-changing selection of decorative arts, collectibles, and historical items sourced from both North America and overseas.Collectors interested in British antiques, vintage glassware, antique décor, historic books, and unusual collectibles are encouraged to visit Booth AG26 during Rooster Antiques’ regular business hours, which are Sunday, 11am-5pm, Wednesday from 10am-5pm,and Thursday through Saturday, from 10am-6pm.Location:Rooster Antiques971 W. San Antonio StreetNew Braunfels, TXVendor Booth: AG26 (Back Wall)For antique enthusiasts seeking distinctive pieces with international origins, Booth AG26 offers an opportunity to browse a collection assembled through years of collecting and sourcing from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and beyond.

Tonos Treasures AG26 Backwall at Rooster Antiques New Braunfels, Texas

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